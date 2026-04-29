West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: Mamata vs Modi - Who Will Win the Battle for Bengal?

West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: Bengal’s Final Verdict! Mamata’s Return or BJP’s Saffron Surge? | Image: ANI

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Republic World brings you the most comprehensive Assam Exit Poll 2026. Arnab Goswami decodes the data to see if the BJP, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, can retain power or if the Congress-led alliance will stage a comeback. We provide a district-wise analysis of the 126-seat assembly and discuss who is most likely to be the next CM of Assam.

BENGAL EXIT POLL LIVE: The 'Khela' Decoded! Who Wins the 294-Seat Final Battle?

Following weeks of intense campaigning, from Mamata Banerjee’s high-octane bike rallies to the BJP’s massive roadshows, the state remains under a high security alert to ensure a safe transition to the post-voting period.

Get the latest West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 2 exit poll updates LIVE on Republic World, where we are providing an exhaustive seat-by-seat breakdown of polling percentages, strategic security deployments, and the results of the biggest political face-offs across the state. With the polls closing, the focus of millions of voters is now shifting toward the highly anticipated exit poll predictions that will dominate television screens tonight.

Where to watch the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Exit Polls?

Once the official restriction lifts, you can track the numbers across several high-authority platforms to see if the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC or the BJP has the upper hand. Projections are expected from major agencies including Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS, and Today’s Chanakya. Viewers can follow the action through:

Television News Channels: Live broadcasts and panel discussions.

Official Websites: Direct data from polling and survey agencies.

Verified Social Media: Real-time updates from official survey organization handles.

You can also catch the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Exit Polls on Republic for comprehensive "poll of polls" and seat-by-seat analysis.

