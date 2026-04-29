West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 LIVE Updates: Mamata vs Modi - Who Will Win the Battle for Bengal?
West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Mamata Banerjee retain power or will BJP pull off a surprise? Follow fastest trends, vote share & seat tally.
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Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Republic World brings you the most comprehensive Assam Exit Poll 2026. Arnab Goswami decodes the data to see if the BJP, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, can retain power or if the Congress-led alliance will stage a comeback. We provide a district-wise analysis of the 126-seat assembly and discuss who is most likely to be the next CM of Assam.
BENGAL EXIT POLL LIVE: The 'Khela' Decoded! Who Wins the 294-Seat Final Battle?
Following weeks of intense campaigning, from Mamata Banerjee’s high-octane bike rallies to the BJP’s massive roadshows, the state remains under a high security alert to ensure a safe transition to the post-voting period.
Get the latest West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 2 exit poll updates LIVE on Republic World, where we are providing an exhaustive seat-by-seat breakdown of polling percentages, strategic security deployments, and the results of the biggest political face-offs across the state. With the polls closing, the focus of millions of voters is now shifting toward the highly anticipated exit poll predictions that will dominate television screens tonight.
Where to watch the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Exit Polls?
Once the official restriction lifts, you can track the numbers across several high-authority platforms to see if the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC or the BJP has the upper hand. Projections are expected from major agencies including Axis My India, CVoter, Jan Ki Baat, IPSOS, and Today’s Chanakya. Viewers can follow the action through:
Television News Channels: Live broadcasts and panel discussions.
Official Websites: Direct data from polling and survey agencies.
Verified Social Media: Real-time updates from official survey organization handles.
You can also catch the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Exit Polls on Republic for comprehensive "poll of polls" and seat-by-seat analysis.
Live Blog
As the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 concludes across 142 seats, the state reaches a pivotal litmus test for the TMC in its traditional South Bengal and Kolkata strongholds following a record-breaking voter turnout. From the high-stakes TMC-BJP rivalry to the influential ‘Vijay factor’ in Tamil Nadu, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his team are prepared to navigate tonight’s exit poll storm, breaking down the projections that will redefine regional politics starting at 6:30 PM on April 29. Whether you are following via live streaming, social media, or traditional TV, stay tuned to Republic World for a seat-by-seat breakdown and expert analysis of the 2026 Exit Poll results.
Record Voter Turnout And Imminent Exit Poll Projections
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Following a comprehensive Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which saw the removal of approximately 91 lakh names to ensure a more accurate voter database, West Bengal recorded a historic turnout in its initial polling phase. After final scrutiny by the Election Commission, the turnout for the first phase has been confirmed at a landmark 93.19%, the highest since Independence. This surge in participation has set a high-stakes tone as the state concludes its final voting phase today.
The Arithmetic Of A Silent Variable
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: While the Bengal election is primarily a bipolar contest between the TMC and the BJP, the residual vote of the Left Front-Congress alliance remains a critical arithmetic factor. In the 2021 polls, the Sanjukta Morcha—comprising the Left, Congress, and ISF—secured only one seat, yet its influence was far-reaching. Analysis of Election Commission data reveals that the alliance’s vote share actually exceeded the victory margin in 117 constituencies, representing nearly 40% of the Assembly.
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How Exit Polls Work?
West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 LIVE: Exit polls offer an immediate post-election forecast by surveying voters as they leave polling stations. Unlike opinion polls that measure intent, exit polls track actual behavior, making them a more accurate reflection of the vote. The process involves researchers selecting representative polling booths and interviewing voters at systematic intervals to ensure an unbiased sample. This data is then weighted against historical trends and demographics to project total seat counts.
Historical Trends: What Does the Data Say?
West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Live: Historical data from the past decade reveals a consistent upward trend for the Trinamool Congress in state elections. Since first ascending to power in 2011, the party has successfully increased its seat count in every subsequent Assembly poll. Starting with 184 seats in 2011, the TMC grew its presence to 211 in 2016, eventually reaching 215 seats in 2021. This performance has kept the party comfortably above the 148-seat majority required in the 294-member House, illustrating a resilient hold on the state legislature.
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High Stakes In Bengal As BJP Challenges TMC’S Long Reign
West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Live: The political landscape in West Bengal has reached a critical juncture as voters head to the polls in a contest defined by deep-seated rivalry and historical implications. For the Bharatiya Janata Party, this election serves as a definitive litmus test of their regional strategy. The party is looking to see if a combination of anti-incumbency sentiment, persistent corruption allegations, and the heavy influence of citizenship politics can finally create a breach in the ruling party’s most formidable stronghold.
Counting Of Votes Scheduled For May 4
West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Live: While agencies like Axis My India and CVoter will provide early estimates tonight, the official results for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be declared on May 4. Security has been fortified at all 23 district counting centers in anticipation of the verdict.
West Bengal Phase 2 Records High Turn-Out Across 142 Seats
West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Live: Polling is currently underway for the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. High voter engagement is being reported in key districts including Kolkata, Howrah, and North 24 Parganas, with turnout figures expected to influence the evening's projections.
EC Warns Against Premature Publication Of Exit Polls
West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Live: The Election Commission has reiterated that any violation of the silence period is a punishable offense. Digital news platforms and social media handles are being monitored to ensure no preliminary data or "leak" projections are shared before the 6:30 PM deadline.