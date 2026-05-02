West Bengal Re-Poll: Residents Protest Alleged Threats By TMC Cadre In Falta, CRPF And RAF Deployed

South 24 Parganas: Local residents staged a protest on Saturday in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre ahead of the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled on May 4.

Heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions.

Protesting residents, including several women, raised concerns about their safety and demanded action against those allegedly responsible. A local woman claimed, "TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed." Another woman alleged that despite voting for the ruling party, they were targeted. "We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women," she said.

The protest comes as repolling is underway in 15 booths across Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies following directions from the Election Commission of India over reported irregularities during the second phase of polling.

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According to ECI data as of 2 PM, voter turnout stood at 56.33 per cent in AC No. 142 Magrahat Paschim and 54.9 per cent in AC No. 143 Diamond Harbour, with an overall polling percentage of 55.57 per cent recorded during the repoll process.

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over alleged irregularities in EVM strongrooms. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has filed a complaint against a Returning Officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers. The centre is currently being used as a strongroom for storing EVMs.

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