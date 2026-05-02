West Bengal Re-polling: High Voter Turnout Recorded in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: Brisk polling was witnessed in the re-poll held on Saturday in two Assembly constituencies of West Bengal, with voter turnout crossing 86% in both seats till 5 pm.

According to data released by the Election Commission, Magrahat Paschim recorded an approximate voter turnout of 86.11%, while Diamond Harbour saw a slightly higher turnout of 87.60% by 5 pm.

The re-polling was necessitated following complaints of irregularities and violence during the original voting phase. Polling officials and security personnel maintained tight vigil at all booths to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful process. Long queues were reported at several polling stations since morning, reflecting strong voter enthusiasm despite the repeat exercise.

The final turnout figures are expected to be released after the conclusion of polling and completion of formalities. The re-poll results will play a crucial role in deciding the winners in these two significant seats in South 24 Parganas district.

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