When Pakistan Used Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Kashmir in its UN Petition Against India

New Delhi: A new political controversy in India amid Lok Sabha elections, after former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain heaped praises on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While the Prime Minister attacked Congress for being praised Chaudhry, many on social pointed out at the earlier instance when Pakistan used Congress party's remarks on Kashmir in a petition to the United Nations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370- which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Gandhi had in a statement spoken about reports of violence and "people dying" in Kashmir following the removal of provisions of Article 370, said newsagency PTI.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, attacking the Congress and Rahul Gandhi for the same, said that Pakistan had mentioned his remarks in its petition at the United Nations. Rahul Gandhi must be ashamed, said Shah.

"The Congress opposed the move to remove Article 370. Whatever statements Rahul Gandhi make are lauded in Pakistan. Pakistan has included his comments in its plea. Congress leaders should be ashamed that these statements are being used against India," said Amit Shah, as quoted by PTI.

Shah added that revocation of the special status has paved the way for development in Jammu and Kashmir and it will be a "final nail in the coffin of terrorism". He said that Centre's move has fully integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India,

New Controversy Erupts

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan's former Information and Broadcasting minister, shared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech targeting BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “Rahul on fire.” This has invited sharp critisim from BJP leaders including PM Modi.

In the video shared by the Pakistani leader, Rahul Gandhi could be heard criticising the BJP government over the invitees at Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The clipped video shows the Congress leader further speaking on Ram Mandir event, accusing the PM Modi-led BJP government of sidelining the interests of the poor and youth.

To this, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya questionned Congress' link with Pakistan, highlighting Hussain's previous role in Imran Khan's cabinet. "Ch Fawad Hussain, who served in the Imran Khan cabinet, as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, is promoting Rahul Gandhi. Is the Congress planning to contest election in Pakistan?" the BJP leader wrote on X.

PM Modi on Rahul-Pak Controversy

PM Modi, during a rally on Thursday, attacked the Congress over the same. PM Modi alleged that the former Pakistani minister was praising Rahul Gandhi as Islamabad wants a “weak government” to be established in New Delhi.

“Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress,” said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Anand.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Addressing a public rally in Anand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress.… pic.twitter.com/MpuYsQnWX3 — ANI (@ANI)

"Pakistan is eager to make 'shehzada' (referring to Rahul Gandhi) the next prime minister. This is not surprising because we already know that Congress is Pakistan's 'mureed' (disciple). The partnership between Pakistan and Congress has been exposed. It shows the country's enemies want a weak government in India, not a strong one," the Prime Minister added.

"Now, the INDI alliance calls for 'vote jihad'. We have so far heard about 'love jihad' and 'land Jihad'. This (vote jihad) is said by a person who belonged to an educated Muslim family, not by someone who studied in a madrasa. I hope you all know what the meaning of jihad is. This is an insult to democracy and not a single Congress leader has condemned it," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)