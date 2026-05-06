Who Is AIADMK Leader CV Shanmugam Pushing For Alliance With Vijay's TVK?

Chennai: As Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) struggles to find numbers to form the government in Tamil Nadu, a section of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), one of the Dravidian parties also routed in the assembly elections, has offered their support to the actor-politician, to prove his majority in the assembly.

One of the key figures who have emerged from the AIADMK faction, openly willing to support Vijay is senior leader CV Shanmugam.

CV Shanmugam Emerges As Frontrunner

CV Shanmugam is a Rajya Sabha MP who has earlier served as Tamil Nadu's Law Minister. Known for the mounting position he holds in Tamil Nadu politics, Shanmugam has emerged to be a strong strategist within the AIADMK.

Shanmugam was elected as MLA from Tindivanam in 2001 and 2006, and from Villupuram in 2011 and 2016. He held key portfolios including Law, Education, and Commercial Taxes under J Jayalalithaa and is considered a close associate of Edappadi K Palaniswami.

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Shanmugam has mobilised AIADMK MLAs in favour of supporting TVK, and held a meeting with a sizeable number of MLAs at his office in Chennai.

According to some reports, the MLAs urged the party leadership to take a quick decision. It has also been hinted that as many as 32 MLAs could break away from the Palaniswami-led party and extend support to TVK independently. AIADMK's SP Velumani also held talks with Shanmugam and indicated that the decison rests with Palaniswami.

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The AIADMK has 47 MLA's and the TVK has won 108 seats. Even if a fraction of the AIADMK breaks apart to support Vijay, the CM-designate will be enjoying a comfortable majority, as it is only short of 10 MLAs.

Vijay Fails To Show Numbers