'Whose Agenda Is Rahul Gandhi Pursuing?' Devendra Fadnavis Alleges External Forces At Play Over Vote Fraud Allegations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of pushing an agenda of "external forces" aimed at eroding people's faith in India's democracy and the Indian Constitution



Fadnavis' remark came after Rahul Gandhi alleged "voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, claiming that one in eight voters in Haryana were fake. He pointed to unexplained discrepancies between postal and booth votes.



Fadnavis said that the allegations, which were termed as 'Hydrogen bomb' against the BJP, were just “small crackers with no noise”

"What Rahul Gandhi called a 'Hydrogen bomb' was not a bomb at all. It was just a small cracker. It had no noise or energy," he said.

The Maharashtra CM went on to suggest a larger conspiracy behind Rahul Gandhi's allegations.

"Rahul Gandhi is now pursuing an agenda to not let democracy function properly. Rahul Gandhi's agenda matches the agenda of external forces. All these external forces are striving to erode faith in India's democracy and the Indian Constitution. These external forces are creating a false atmosphere and narrative that calls into question the various institutions created by the Indian Constitution. Rahul Gandhi is fueling this narrative," he said.

Advertisement

"What could be more tragic than this? While Rahul Gandhi attempts to view our army through caste lines, I don't understand who he is working for. He raises a question mark on the army, the Constitution and the system established by the Constitution's institutions... Whose agenda is Rahul Gandhi pursuing? It's becoming clear now," he added.

While addressing a press conference, 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, “We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicates or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%.”

Advertisement

"We have the word 'H' Files, and this is about how an entire state has been stolen. We suspected that this was not happening in individual constituencies, but rather at the state and national levels. We received numerous complaints in Haryana from our candidates, stating that something was not working correctly. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, but we decided to zoom in on Haryana and go into details about what had happened there," he said.

The Congress claimed that a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress win into a loss and also urged young voters to pay attention, citing claims backed by strong evidence.

"All (exit) polls pointed to a Congress victory (in Haryana)...The other thing that was surprising to us was that, for the first time in Haryana's electoral history, postal votes differed from the actual voting...This had never happened in Haryana before. So, we thought, 'Let's go into the details.' When I first saw this information, I struggled to believe it. I was in shock...I told the team to cross-check multiple times," he said.

Gandhi called the Haryana elections a lie, saying the voter list in the state is flawed.

He claimed that 3.5 lakh voters were removed from the rolls ahead of the Haryana legislative assembly elections and shared recordings of self-proclaimed victims and witnesses.