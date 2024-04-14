Will Celebrate the Legacy of Ram Lalla: BJP's Manifesto Pledges Ramayan Utsav Across the Globe

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party in its manifesto, released on Sunday April 14, promised to celebrate ‘Ramayan Utsav’ across the globe following the pran pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. BJP promised to revitalise Bharatiya Civilisational Monuments along with preserving and promoting the legacy of Lord Ram.

“Ramayan is celebrated across the world, particularly in South and South-East Asia. We will launch a global outreach program for documenting and promoting the tangible and intangible legacy of Lord Ram in all countries,” said the BJP in its election manifesto titled Sankalp Patra. “We will celebrate Ramayan Utsav with great fervour across the globe to commemorate the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla,” the BJP's manifesto said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the rituals of pran pratishtha ceremony at Ram Mandir in January this year.

Ahead of the release of BJP's election manifesto, party president JP Nadda slammed the Congress party for opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, asserting that a grand Ram Mandir was constructed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have seen those days when Congress lawyers used to stand up and try to stop the judicial process and say that it will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party. They were not concerned about the country, Ram Lalla. They did vote bank politics and kept creating obstacles but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a grand Ram temple was built in Ayodhya,” said BJP National President JP Nadda ahead of manifesto release on Sunday.

The BJP on Sunday, April 14, released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto here on Sunday in the presence of party president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders. He handed over the first copies of election manifesto to the beneficiaries of government schemes.

The manifesto talks about implementing the one nation, one poll initiatives, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel and expansion of 5G networks among others. Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.