'Will Reply Through Letter': Dilip Ghosh Responds to BJP High Command's Notice

Kolkata: After Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda issued a notice to West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh over his remarks for Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh has said that he will respond through a letter to the party high command.

Dilip Ghosh said that he was sad if his remarks for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seemed unparliamentary for many. He acknowledged that this was not the first time that he has stoked controversy.

Resonding to notice issued by party leadrship, Dilip Ghosh said, "I will give an official reply to the notice by a letter." Dilip Ghosh is the former West Bengal BJP president and has been fielded from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"This is not the first time that I have faced a controversy over my statement, because I speak in front of those who commit injustice. Many people including the party said that I used unparliamentary language, if it is so then I express my sadness at it," said Ghosh.

BJP Demands Explanation From Dilip Ghosh

In a letter dated March 26, BJP National General Secretary and Head Quarter Incharge Arun Singh on behalf of JP Nadda has demanded an explanation and action from Dilp Ghosh for his remarks on Mamata Banerjee.

The letter adds that such remarks go against the principles of the BJP and that the party will not tolerate such remarks.

Trinamool Approaches EC Over Dilip Ghosh's Remarks

The Trinamool Congress shared the purported video clip in which Ghosh was heard making the remarks. As per the video, Ghosh can be seen mocking TMC's election slogan of ‘Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai’ (Bengal wants its own daughter), Ghosh reportedly questioned the family background of Mamata Banerjee. "The Chief Minister went to Goa and said, 'I'm the daughter of Goa', and in Tripura, she said, 'I'm the daughter of Tripura'. She should first decide who her father is," Ghosh reportedly said.

The TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Ghosh, alleging that he violated the model code of conduct (MCC). The TMC sought immediate action against Ghosh, claiming a "blatant violation of the MCC" as the poll body has in its guidelines stating that "no political party or candidate should indulge in any activities or make any statements that would amount to attack on personal life of any person".