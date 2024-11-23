Published 10:03 IST, November 23rd 2024
BREAKING: Aaditya Thackeray Takes Lead From Worli, Milind Deora Trails
Worli Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Aaditya Thackeray leads, Against Milind Deora
Mumbai: As counting of votes continues in Maharashtra , Uddhav Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is leading in the early trends Shinde led Shiv Sena's Milind Deora
The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly elections with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
The BJP , Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close contest.
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amin Patel of the Indian National Congress won the Mumbadevi seat by defeating Pandurang Sakpal of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 23,655 votes.
