BREAKING: Aaditya Thackeray Takes Lead From Worli, Milind Deora Trails

Mumbai: As counting of votes continues in Maharashtra , Uddhav Thackeray's son and Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is leading in the early trends Shinde led Shiv Sena's Milind Deora

The state of Maharashtra is going for 288 membered assembly elections with a neck to neck fight between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The BJP , Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress , NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in close contest.