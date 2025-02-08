Published 19:03 IST, February 8th 2025
‘Yamuna Maiya Ki…’: PM Modi Begins Delhi Election Victory Speech, Dig At Kerjiwal's AAP
PM Modi thanked the voters of Delhi for freeing themselves from AAP-da as he addressed party workers and nation after BJP's historic victory.
- Election News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began BJP 's Delhi victory speech saying ‘Yamuna Maiya Ki… Jai’. The remark was an apparent dig at Arvind Kejriwal 's Aam Aadmi Party, whose government failed to fulfill the promise of cleaning the river.
Addressing BJP workers after party's victory in Delhi election, PM Modi said, “Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee”.
"I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development...," the Prime Minister said.
“The people of Delhi have never disappointed me in the Lok Sabha elections. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024, the people of Delhi have made BJP victorious in all 7 seats,” PM Modi added.
"...I was seeing that BJP workers across the country also had a pain in their hearts. It was about not being able to serve Delhi fully. But today Delhi has accepted our request too. The youth born in the 21st century will now see BJP's good governance in Delhi for the first time. Today's results show how much trust the country has in BJP's double-engine government. After that victory in the Lok Sabha elections, we first made an unprecedented record in Haryana , then made a new record in Maharashtra . Now a new history has been created in Delhi," he mentioned.
BJP's Delhi win not ordinary victory, says PM Modi
Continuing his address to BJP workers, PM Modi said, "Today's victory is historic. This is not an ordinary victory. The people of Delhi have driven out 'AAP-da'. Delhi has been freed from the 'AAP-da'. The mandate of Delhi is clear. Today, development, vision and trust have won in Delhi. Today, ostentation, anarchy, arrogance and the 'AAP-da' that had engulfed Delhi have been defeated. I congratulate every BJP worker and all of you for this victory..."
Updated 19:18 IST, February 8th 2025