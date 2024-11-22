sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Yavatmal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting on All 7 Constituencies Begins at 8 AM Tomorrow

Published 21:56 IST, November 22nd 2024

Yavatmal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting on All 7 Constituencies Begins at 8 AM Tomorrow

Yavatmal (Maharashtra) Election Result 2024: Get all updates of Yavatmal Assembly elections results 2024 as counting begins at 8 AM tomorrow.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Yavatmal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting on all 7 constituencies Wani, Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal, Digras, Arni (ST), Pusad, Umarkhed (SC)
Yavatmal Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting on all 7 constituencies Wani, Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal, Digras, Arni (ST), Pusad, Umarkhed (SC) | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

21:56 IST, November 22nd 2024