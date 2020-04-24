11-yr Old From Vicky Kaushal's Society Returns Home After Fighting COVID-19; Watch

Vicky Kaushal on Friday took to his Instagram handle to share a video of a young kid who returned home after fighting Coronavirus. According to the reports, she is the same 11-year old girl who was tested positive from Vicky Kaushal's society from C-Wing in Andheri, Mumbai — Oberoi Springs.

Oberoi Springs is home to Kaushal along with 16 other celebrities, and the building was under strict lockdown after a young resident was tested positive for Coronavirus. Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sapna Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah and Prabhu Dheva, live in that complex which has now been sanitised by BMC.

Welcoming her back and calling her a 'ray of sunshine' on a gloomy day, Vicky Kaushal referred to her as a 'Little Warrior'. The building welcomed her with claps and with all the warmth

Vicky Kaushal & 16 other celebrities’ building in Mumbai sealed; Read details

Meanwhile, 357 new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 4,589, while the death toll rose to 179 with 11 more deaths.



As per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the number of active cases in the city now stands at 3,815. It also informed that 359 suspected patients were admitted to hospitals on Friday.



The number of recovered patients rose to 595 with 122 persons being discharged from hospitals since Thursday night, the BMC said. On Thursday, the city had reported 478 new COVID-19 cases.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.