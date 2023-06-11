1920 Director Krishna Bhatt Gets Hitched To Beau Vedant Sarda; See First Photos

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Vedant Sarda. They got married at a traditional wedding in Mumbai. The wedding was a star-studded affair.

The couple got hitched in the presence of their close friends and family members. After the wedding festivities, Krishna and Vedant stepped out of the venue and posed for the shutterbugs. Later, they were joined by Vikram and other family members. The bride opted for a traditional red, heavily embroidered, lehenga. She accessorised her look with a gold maangtika, a necklace, and red bangles. Her mangalsutra was the highlight of her look.

The groom, on the other hand, opted for an all-white look. He sported a white bandhgala teamed with matching pants. He completed his look with a white stole and a matching turban. The couple held each other while posing for pictures and flashed their warmest smiles. Several celebrities including Bobby Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Avika Gor, Sandeepa Dhar and Sunny Leone, with husband Daniel Weber and their kids, attended the function.

(Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda tied the knot in a traditional ceremony | Image: Varinder Chawa)

(Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda pose for the photographers | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Krishna Bhatt, Vedant Sarda pose with Vikram Bhatt and other family members | Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Krishna Bhatt, Vedant Sarda's pre-wedding festivities

(Krishna Bhatt's photo from her mehendi ceremony | Image: Hansa/Instagram)

The pre-wedding festivities of Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda began on June 10. The bride's mehendi artist took to social media and shared a few glimpses. In the pictures, Krishna is seen getting henna applied to her hands. The caption read, "Embracing traditions, creating memories."

Opening up about her marriage, the newbie filmmaker said that she has two marriages happening at the same time, while one is with the love of her life, the other one is with the audience. She also shared that Vedant has the fastest holiday planning travel engine, called WTFair. For the uninitiated, the couple met each other a year ago on June 11. Bhatt shared that it was love at first sight and they hit it off instantly. She further added that they knew they would end up together and exactly a year later, they got married.