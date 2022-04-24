'Balika Vadhu' Fame Avika Gor Roped In For Vikram Bhatt's Next '1920'; Details Inside

Avika Gor is among the popular actors who gained fame as a child artist on tv through her tv show, Balika Vadhu which was aired on Colors TV between 21 July 2008 and 31 July 2016 with 2,248 episodes. As the actor went on to appear in many other popular television shows and films, she is now set to appear in a significant role in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming movie. The filmmaker recently announced the same through his social media handle and revealed that this time he will be playing the producer of the film.

Vikram Bhatt casts Avika Gor for 1920- Horrors of the Heart

Vikram Bhatt recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture in which he can be seen posing for the camera with Mahesh Bhatt, Krishna Bhatt and Avika Gor. He further revealed the news about his upcoming film through his caption and revealed how the film 1920 began a new chapter in his life and added how he was now coming up with a set of another story in the 1920 movie series that will feature Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor. Adding to it, he also mentioned that his daughter, Krishna Bhatt, who will be kickstarting her career in the Hindi film industry, will be directing the film. While concluding his post, he revealed that Mahesh Bhatt has written the story of the film while adding how he was cheering from the wings for the emerging talent.

The caption read, "1920 started a new chapter in my life and now another story set in 1920 will kick start in Hindi films the career of the immensely talented @avikagor and the gritty girl director @krishnavbhatt 1920 - horrors of the heart is written by my mentor and guru @maheshfilm - this time I play the producer - cheering from the wings for the emerging talent." (sic)

1920 Movie series

1920 is a movie series consisting of four films written by Vikram Bhatt. the first one came out in 2008 and was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the second film titled 1920: The Evil Returns was released in 2012 while the third film 1920 London, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, was released in 2016. In 2018, a spinoff of the movie was released in the name 1920 which became the first film in a new franchise by creator Vikram Bhatt.

Image: Instagram/@avikagor