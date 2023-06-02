1920 Horrors Of Heart Trailer: Avika Gor, Rahul Dev Starrer Is Full Of Jump Scares

The trailer of 1920 Horrors of Heart was dropped today (June 1). The film marks Avika Gor's debut in Bollywood. Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt directed the film.

The trailer of the film begins with a backdrop of a mansion in a secluded beach. The scene shifts to a swing set in motion by a supernatural power. Meghna (Avika) is heard saying, "I want to take revenge for my childhood and my father's death. I want to destroy my mom and her happy family." Meghna arrives at the mansion and meets Radhika (Barkha Bisht), her mom. Radhika introduces her to her second husband Rahul Dev. Meghna talks to a portrait of her father and asks him for their next plan. Her father asks her to attack Radhika's stepdaughter.

Meanwhile, the evil spirit captures the stepdaughter's soul and enters her body. The mansion soon witnesses many evil spirits. The scene shifts to Meghna regretting her decision to harm her step-sister. It also adds a dash of romance between her and Rajniesh Duggall. From horror sounds and evil spirits to jump scares, the trailer takes the viewers through a scary journey. Take a look at the trailer below.

Krishna Bhatt announces the film

In April last year, Krishna Bhatt took to social media and shared a photo. It featured Vikram Bhatt, Avika Gor, and Mahesh Bhatt. Sharing the photo, Krishna wrote, "The film that changed my life and made me want to become a director - 1920! Now more than a decade later I will direct 1920 - Horrors of the Heart with my leading lady, @avikagor ! Super excited to be making this one with my heart, my love and my mentors @vikrampbhatt and #MaheshBhatt who are writing and producing it. #1920 #avikagor #vikrambhatt #maheshbhatt #krishnabhatt #horrorfilm (sic)."

The trailer of 1920 Horrors of the Heart was released at 19:20 (7:20 pm) on Thursday. It was in sync with the movie's title. The film will hit theatres on June 23.