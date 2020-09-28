2 From Deepika, Sara, Shraddha & Rakul Tell NCB It Isn't Understanding 'Bollywood English'

In the latest development, top sources have informed Republic Media Network that the two out of four Bollywood celebrities interrogated by the NCB have claimed that the agency doesn't understand 'Bollywood English' and that it mistook common lingo from their conversation for contraband.

As per sources, the NCB has said that all the four actors questioned so far in the Bollywood-drug probe- Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh 'read out of the same script', indicating the similarity in the nature of their answers during the interrogation.

Further, sources indicated that the NCB is likely to summon the Bollywood A-listers again as the agency feels that the stars have put themselves in dire trouble by responding in a similar pattern. NCB also has more evidence that has not been made public yet, sources added.

As per sources, all four actors have claimed that Hash is not a drug - toeing the same lines of Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha, who earlier stated that the terms ‘doobies’ and ‘buds’ in her text conversations referred to cigarettes. Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash, too, had claimed that ‘hash’ was 'not a drug' during her questioning.

No clean chit to any celebs interrogated so far: NCB sources

DG Rakesh Asthana held a meeting with several officers including Sameer Wankhede and Deputy Director KPS Malhotra and was briefed on the two drug cases, the central anti-drug agency had registered last month. According to the sources, there was a discussion about Karan Johar's 2019 party video was well. Also, NCB sources said that no clean chit has been given to any of the celebrities who were interrogated by the agency on September 26. Moreover, 20 high profile drug peddlers are under the lens of the NCB, sources said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Top sources had informed Republic Media Network that NCB teams led by Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, Sameer Wankhede and Ashok Jain will now prepare a detailed report which will include every aspect of the investigation into the alleged drug network in Mumbai. Sources have told Republic that the NCB team is of the opinion that the actors were 'fully prepared for the questioning'.

