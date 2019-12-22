2019 Bollywood Songs: From Bala Bala To Macchardani, Songs With Unusual Lyrics

Fans have felt that 2019 has been the year of weird lyrics. However, all of the songs have reportedly gone on to become mega chartbusters. Here is a list of such songs with unusual lyrics that made one turn their heads and shake their hips in 2019:

Bala Bala, Housefull 4

This song from the movie Housefull 4, was also the promotional tagline of the cast. Bala Bala featured Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol. With lyrics like ‘Bala Bala Shaitaan ka Saala’. This three-minute 45-second song is thus, probably one of the most unusual 2019 Bollywood songs.

Sir iss song se to #DJ waloo ki loottryy lg gai.... Most entertaining song. Love you sir and god bless you 😇.#Bala #ShaitanKaSaala #Housefull4 #ShaitanKaSaala — 🔥 SIDNAZ😍fan& Goodnewzz baki h😎 (@RowdyRahul20) October 7, 2019

The Bhoot song, Housefull 4

After Bala Bala, this song from Housefull 4 had broken the internet with its unusual lyrics and a whacky Nawazuddin Siddiqui dressed like a tantric. The song also features the entire Housefull 4 cast who have come to this ghostbuster to rid Akshay Kumar’s character from the ghost of his past. The Bhoot song is also one of the most popular 2019 Bollywood songs.

#AkshayKumar sir #BhootRaja song is really awesome...🔥🔥🔥🔥#BhootRaja song was an mix up of comedy + horror. After bala song i Like it too much. Best of luck for #housefull4 — Tarun Fuloria (@FuloriaTarun) October 16, 2019

Slow Motion, Bharat

Slow Motion from Bharat was a chartbuster this year. The song featured Disha Patani and Salman Khan dancing together to the lyrics, ‘Ring leke bade wali ek din, tujhe maine kar lena hain win, fir shaadi hogi, babies honge, badlengey hum napkin’. With one of the most unusual romantic lyrics, this song also went on to become one of the party anthems among the 2019 Bollywood songs.

My favorite song #SlowMotionTeaser Best song of the years 2019 pic.twitter.com/2yCjqV3j1L — ⛺ Ajay.N ⛺ (@ajaybabasahebn5) April 29, 2019

Macchardani, Jabariya Jodi

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra came together once again in this movie after Hasee Toh Phasee. Although the movie was a dud at the box office, the songs from the movie went on to become party anthems not only because of their feet tapping music but also unique lyrics. The song Macchardani talks about, ‘Pin password saare, tujhko bataunga, teri lagaunga DP’. However, the lyrics take a drastic turn from here and ends up talking about how mosquitoes get caught in the net.

