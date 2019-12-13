Top 2019 Bollywood Thrillers That You Should Not Miss Out On

Bollywood has aced every genre with several unique flicks. From suspense thrillers, murder and horror-mysteries, the Hindi film industry has managed to produce many interesting movies for the audience. Beginning from the black and white era, we have witnessed iconic flicks that have made us stick to our seats. As the year-end is approaching, we have compiled some of the best Bollywood thrillers in 2019:

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt To Make His Digital Debut With A Web Series Based On Bollywood Love Story

1. Badla

Helmed by Sujosh Ghosh, Badla revolves around Naina which is portrayed by Taapsee Pannu. She is accused of murdering her boyfriend Arjun, played by Tony Luke. Naina lawyer hires senior advocate Badal Gupta, which is essayed by Amitabh Bachchan, to defend her. As the story unfolds, the actor’s confession goes through several twists and turns. Furthermore, one cannot miss the climax of the movie, which will leave you in shock.

Also read: Rajesh Sharma: The Mardaani 2 Actor's Best Bollywood Films; From Ishqiya To Dream Girl

2. War

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, War smashed the box office right after its release. The Siddharth Anand-directorial revolves around Kabir, portrayed by Hrithik, who is a mentor-turned-rogue. An Indian soldier and a true patriot, Khalid played by Tiger, is assigned to kill Kabir. Loaded with high-profile stunts and chase scenes, this action-thriller movie has an ending that one might not expect.

Also read: Mohammed Shami Meets THIS Bollywood Star Ahead Of Ind Vs WI Mumbai T20I, Fans Go Berserk

3. The Body

This Jeetu Joseph directorial stars Emran Hashmi, Vedhika, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles. According to the trailer released by the makers, the story revolves around the missing body of Emraan’s on-screen wife. The Body is an official remake of a Spanish movie of the same name. An investigation led by Rishi Kapoor soon starts pointing towards Emraan who is supposedly involved with another woman.



Also read: Indian Idol Star Sunny Hindustani Makes Bollywood Singing Debut With Emraan Hashmi's Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.