Last Updated:

21 Years Of 'Hera Pheri': Twitterati Celebrate The 'best Comedy Movie In Indian Cinema'

On the occasion of the 21 year anniversary of Priyadarshan's iconic 2000 comedy film 'Hera Pheri', here's what Twitterati reacted to the comedy cult classic.

Written By
Leander D'Silva
Hera Pheri 2000

Hera Pheri was one of the most successful and iconic Hindi comedy films upon its release on March 31, 2000. The film which was directed by Priyadarshan became a cult classic over the years. Hera Pheri starred Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Recently, the iconic Priyadarshan laugh riot turned 21 years old on Wednesday and fans went down memory lane sharing their best moments from the film. Read to know more about what fans reacted to 21 years of Hera Pheri here.

READ | Paresh Rawal tests Covid positive; Anupam Kher & several others wish him speedy recovery

Twitter celebrates 21 years of Hera Pheri's release

Hera Pheri ushered in a new era of slapstick comedy, which Priyadarshan carried forward with several films like Hungama (2003), Hulchul (2004) and Malamaal Weekly (2006)Hera Pheri's plot revolves around an eccentric trio, consisting of a comically hilarious but kind-hearted garage owner named Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a crafty and cunning loafer named Raju and a simple and struggling pauper named Shyam who find themselves trapped in crazy shenanigans when they hatch a plan to claim a kidnapper's ransom money for themselves. 

READ | Suniel Shetty celebrates 21 years of 'Hera Pheri' with a social media post; see picture

Hera Pheri's release recently completed 21 years and fans of the Hindi comedy took to Twitter to share their fond memories of the film, with some of them sharing their best dialogues and scenes from the film. Here's a look at some Tweets recalling the iconic comedy film. 

READ | Akshay Kumar expresses his grief over 'Kesari' actor Sandeep Nahar's death

Best Hera Pheri dialogues from Paresh Rawal's Babu Bhaiya

While the film was remembered by audiences for its iconic comedic dialogues and overall performances, Paresh Rawal's performance as Baburao Ganpatao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya received a lot of praise, especially for his iconic dialogues which have since become part of hilarious memes becoming viral. Keeping the spirit of celebrating 21 years of Hera Pheri, here are some of Paresh Rawal's best dialogues from the film.

  • Utha re le baba, utha le… mere ko nahi re.. ..In dono ko utha le

  • Ye baburao ka style hai..

  • Pehle mere ko ye samjha ki isko samjhana kya hai.

  • Agar subah subah sandaas jaana hai toh singer banna padega…

  • Naap ka kya karna re… Naap me tereko bhejta hai na baad mein… Pehle tu kapde toh silake bhej!

Promo Image Source: Still from Hera Pheri (2000)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT