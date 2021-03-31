21 Years Of 'Hera Pheri': Twitterati Celebrate The 'best Comedy Movie In Indian Cinema'

Hera Pheri was one of the most successful and iconic Hindi comedy films upon its release on March 31, 2000. The film which was directed by Priyadarshan became a cult classic over the years. Hera Pheri starred Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Recently, the iconic Priyadarshan laugh riot turned 21 years old on Wednesday and fans went down memory lane sharing their best moments from the film. Read to know more about what fans reacted to 21 years of Hera Pheri here.

Twitter celebrates 21 years of Hera Pheri's release

Hera Pheri ushered in a new era of slapstick comedy, which Priyadarshan carried forward with several films like Hungama (2003), Hulchul (2004) and Malamaal Weekly (2006). Hera Pheri's plot revolves around an eccentric trio, consisting of a comically hilarious but kind-hearted garage owner named Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a crafty and cunning loafer named Raju and a simple and struggling pauper named Shyam who find themselves trapped in crazy shenanigans when they hatch a plan to claim a kidnapper's ransom money for themselves.

Hera Pheri's release recently completed 21 years and fans of the Hindi comedy took to Twitter to share their fond memories of the film, with some of them sharing their best dialogues and scenes from the film. Here's a look at some Tweets recalling the iconic comedy film.

31st March 2000,A historical day of Bollywood, when a game changer was released on this day. It is a lesson for people that a perfect comedy film can be created without vulgarity and only pure situational comedy.

Best Hera Pheri dialogues from Paresh Rawal's Babu Bhaiya

While the film was remembered by audiences for its iconic comedic dialogues and overall performances, Paresh Rawal's performance as Baburao Ganpatao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya received a lot of praise, especially for his iconic dialogues which have since become part of hilarious memes becoming viral. Keeping the spirit of celebrating 21 years of Hera Pheri, here are some of Paresh Rawal's best dialogues from the film.

