#22YearsOfIshq Trends With Juhi Chawla's Nostalgic Tweet About Ishq

Bollywood News

#22YearsOfIshq post shared by Juhi Chawla features the cast members of the film. The romantic film featured Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan and Juhi in lead roles

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
#22YearsOfIshq

Ishq released back in 1997 and became one of the highest grosser films to release in that year. The romantic-drama film featured Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Kajol and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The film revolved around the struggles of two couples trying to stay together despite their families being against it. Juhi Chawla, who played the role of Madhu Saxena in the film, paired opposite Aamir Khan, took to Twitter and remembered the film through a post. The actor got nostalgic and shared photos of the lead cast on the social media platform. Check out the post below. 

#22YearsOfIshq post by Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawal posted about #22YearsOfIshq and the hashtag soon started trending on Twitter today. Netizens started posting their thoughts about the romantic film on the platform. Ajay Devgn and Kajol also indulged in a funny banter on Twitter surrounding #22YearsOfIshq.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol indulge in a funny banter

Netizens share posts on #22YearsOfIshq

Published:
COMMENT
