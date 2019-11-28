22YearsOfIshq Trends With Juhi Chawla's Nostalgic Tweet About Ishq

Ishq released back in 1997 and became one of the highest grosser films to release in that year. The romantic-drama film featured Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, Kajol and Aamir Khan in lead roles. The film revolved around the struggles of two couples trying to stay together despite their families being against it. Juhi Chawla, who played the role of Madhu Saxena in the film, paired opposite Aamir Khan, took to Twitter and remembered the film through a post. The actor got nostalgic and shared photos of the lead cast on the social media platform. Check out the post below.

#22YearsOfIshq post by Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawal posted about #22YearsOfIshq and the hashtag soon started trending on Twitter today. Netizens started posting their thoughts about the romantic film on the platform. Ajay Devgn and Kajol also indulged in a funny banter on Twitter surrounding #22YearsOfIshq.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol indulge in a funny banter

Netizens share posts on #22YearsOfIshq

When Ram Ram became Mara Mara, we got one of the best comedies. Its #NeendChuraiMeri is still one of my favourites. Did you know, Amitabh Bachchan had a role in it which was removed. Also this was the last film of Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla together

Can't believe it's #22YearsofIshq pic.twitter.com/YxGJbANc5G — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) November 28, 2019

Is it. I was in 9th std when I watched this movie. Still cant forget the scene "mara mara mara". Awesome comedy and great acting by the lead stars. Not to forget songs were also good. #22YearsOfIshq pic.twitter.com/pZYu6AvQf9 — Ca Jai Nagpal (@jai_nagpal4u) November 28, 2019

Still one of the best movies of @ajaydevgn

Mixed up with comedy romance and alot of drama🤪 #22YearsOfIshq pic.twitter.com/4xdnwaRH0R — Sarika Gupta (@SarikaGupta1980) November 28, 2019

