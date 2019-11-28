Ajay Devgn Gets This Hilarious Response From Wife Kajol As They Celebrate 22 Years Of Ishq

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. They have also shared the screen space in many hit films together over the years. They will soon be coming together for the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Recently the couple celebrated 22 years of their cult film Ishq. Ajay took to his social media handle to share an endearing still from the film which had a quirky caption hinted towards his lovely wife Kajol for which she had the most epic response. Kajol shared a picture of her character sleeping in the film on her social media and captioned it by saying she is sleeping contentedly after stealing away your sleep hinting towards the Neend Churai Meri. Watch her response here.

Also Read: Fan Asks Kajol If She Would Marry SRK Had She Not Met Ajay Devgn, Her Answer Is Hilarious

The film Ishq was directed by Indra Kumar

Talking about the film, it also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by Indra Kumar. Their adorable banter on social media also got a lot of love from the fans. The hit track Neend Churai Meri was crooned by Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Alka Yagnik. The film proved to be a blockbuster due to its hit soundtracks which also consists of songs like Humko Tumse Pyar Hai, Dekho Dekho Jaana, Mr Lova Lova and Ishq Hua Kaise Hua.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn On Working With Kajol In 'Tanhaji': "She Talks Too Much On Set"

The film Tanhaji will be directed by Om Raut

Ajay and Kajol were last seen in the film Toonpur Ka Superhero which released in the tear 2010. Talking about the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay will essay the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare. Kajol will play his wife Savitribai Malusare in the film. Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of the main antagonist Vijay Bhan. The film will depict the bravery of Tanhaji who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who was also the founder of the Maratha empire. The movie is helmed by Om Raut. The film will soon be releasing on January 10, 2020.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra To Work With Indra Kumar For A Comedy Flick?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.