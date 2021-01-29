24-member Bollywood delegation on 4-day visit to Kashmir, will explore Valley for projects

Kashmir is considered among the most scenic locations in India and that has been one of the reasons that it has also been a popular destination for film shootings over the years. After movies like Mission Kashmir, Haider, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raazi, more filmmakers have expressed interest in shooting their ventures in the Valley. Some of the major names of the film industry recently paid a visit to the area to explore venues for shooting.

Bollywood producers explore shooting venues in Kashmir

Well-known producers of the film industry are currently on a 4-day visit to Kashmir, with their focus on scenic backdrops for their film projects. A 24-member delegation reached the ski resort in Gulmarg on Thursday.

Some of the banners that sent a representative included Ajay Devgn Films, Sanjay Dutt Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Films, Zee Studios, Adhikari Brothers & SAB (Marathi), Endemol, Rajkumar Hirani, Excel Entertainment and more. They were also accompanied by representatives from Producers Guild, Mumbai.

On Friday, they are scheduled to stay in Srinagar, where they will conduct meetings with media, travel trade associations and the Valley’s film and line producers. They are likely to explore some of the well-known places in Pahalgam on January 30, before returning to Mumbai.

"Big banners of Bollywood are on a visit to Kashmir to explore scenic backdrops for their future film projects," a statement from a spokesman read. “Kashmir has been receiving good response from Bollywood filmmakers since the opening of the tourism here, in addition to the country's regional entertainment houses for shooting song sequences and commercial advertisements,” Director, Tourism, Kashmir, G N Itoo was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that the Valley was a 'natural location' for the filmmakers and that the department was trying to ensure ease in obtaining permission for shooting.

Kashmir has seen a spike in tourist footfalls, courtesy the continuous snowfall since the start of the winter. That was evident with the ski resort being fully booked and most hotels being occupied till February, amid the increasing flow of tourists.

One of the celebrities who recently shot in Kashmir was singer Guru Randhawa. He shared that the chilly weather had made it hard to shoot, and even posted a picture of his bleeding nose. However, he called it 'great shoot.'

(With PTI inputs)

