Guru Randhawa Shares Pic Of Blood Oozing From Nose, Says 'so Difficult To Shoot At -9°C'

Singer Guru Randhwa who has been delivering some back-to-back hit songs is currently shooting for his next in Kashmir and it seems that he is facing great difficulties while shooting in the snow-clad region. The singer took to Instagram and shared a picture from in between the shots where blood can be seen oozing out of his nose due to low temperature.

Guru Randhawa shares difficulties of shooting in snow

In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing formal attire with blood coming out from his nose as he was shooting in minus 9-degree temperature. He captioned the picture and wrote, “So difficult to shoot at -9*C but Hard work is the only way forward. We did a great shoot in Kashmir. Out soon.” Several fans of the singer were quick enough to post their concerning comments under the post and asked him to take proper rest.

The singer shot the upcoming song in Gulmarg. Guru will be seen featuring opposite actress Mrunal Thakur in the song. The singer who is quite active on social media has been treating fans with some amazing videos from the sets of the song with Mrunal. The two can be seen spending a good amount of time together in the snow. Earlier, Guru Randhawa shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen enjoying dancing with Mrunal in the snow. He captioned the video and wrote, “Heaven it is. Getting ready for the next one with the one and only.”

Meanwhile, the Punjabi singer recently released a new track titled Mehendi Wale Haath where he featured as a police officer opposite actress Sanjana Sanghi who plays the role of a bride. The singer had thanked his fans for their love and support in an Instagram post and wrote, “I am so happy and thankful to you all for loving #mehendiwalehaath. Me and @sanjanasanghi96 and our whole team at @tseries.official love you all.”

