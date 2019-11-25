3 Satirical Television Comedy Shows You Have To Check Out

TV shows have evolved with time and nowadays we see many content-driven scripts being written for TV shows. You can rarely find any specific genre not being exploited anymore. Here are some of the satirical TV shows that you shouldn't miss watching on the small screen. These shows might just change your perspective of looking at things.

Big Bang Theory

One can't miss the satire king Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory when talking about satirical TV shows. The show which ran for 12 seasons saw the sitcom intertwined with scientific background amidst friendship and relationships. The stars include Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch among the pivotal cast of the TV show. Some people believe that the USP of the show is the transformation of the geeky, awkward Sheldon into a slightly matured version of himself.

Modern family

Modern Family is everything about satires and shouldn't be missed if you are somebody who loves creative and intelligent content. Modern Family has received several awards and will see its last season this year. The show is intertwined with breezy comic being a mockumentary sitcom that can be easily enjoyed in your family time. You can often find the characters Gloria, Cam, and Lily Tucker- Pritchett exchanging satirical conversations throughout the show.

The Office

The American TV Series The Office (2005–2013) which was adapted from the Brit series of the same name and same concept became more famous than the Brit version and rightly so because of the characters like Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and B. J. Novak spearheading their daily office lives and showing us a different hypocritic angle of the office goers and the bureaucrats. The Office ran for a total of nine seasons and is counted as one of the must-watch sitcoms.

