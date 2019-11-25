Shivangi Joshi: The Best Ethnic Looks Of The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor

Shivangi Joshi is an Indian television actor best known for playing the role of Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After completing her schooling in Dehradun, Shivangi Joshi moved to Mumbai. She made her debut with the TV show, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. The actress was next seen as Aayat Haider in Beintehaa. She was also seen as Poonam Thakur in Begusarai. The actor rose to fame with her character Naira Goenka in the hit show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has been famous for her character since 2016. Shivangi is not just known for her performance but style too. Listed below are some of the ethnic looks of the actress.

Shivangi Joshi's Ethnic Looks

The actress was seen in a gorgeous golden mermaid lehenga that had an elongated trail. She paired it with a green cut work blouse with long sleeves. To add on to the look, Shivangi Joshi wore a golden net dupatta. Shivangi looked ethereal with a simple braid and minimum makeup.

When it comes to ethnic looks, the colour white stands out. Shivangi Joshi paired a beautiful white kurta with a white flared long skirt. Shivangi Joshi completed her look with big chunky silver earrings. Her hair and makeup were simple with bangs placed well on her forehead. Shivangi kept the look simple with a bindi, ring and silver Mojari.

Shivangi Joshi knows how to look flawless in yellow. The actress paired a yellow blouse with a yellow lehenga, as well as a yellow jacket. The bling ensemble was coupled with chunky jewellery as well. She kept her hair and makeup bold to match the outfit.

