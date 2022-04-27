3 Ukrainian Actors Working On B'wood Film 'Love In Ukraine' Missing; Lead Actress Stranded

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been underway for 63 days now, has derailed the making of a Bollywood film. The patchwork of the movie Love in Ukraine has been affected as three Ukrainian actors who were working on the movie are missing.

Moreover, the lead actress, Lizabeta, too has been stranded on the Ukrainian border.

Director of Love in Ukraine, Nitin Kumar Gupta confirmed to Republic TV that the shooting of the patchwork has been affected as the whereabouts of three of the local actors are not known. The lead actress Lizabeta has not been unable to work as she has been stranded on the Ukrainian border. The makers had plans to get her to India for the promotions, and there seem to be no certainty about it now.

The major portions of the film had been shot before the war had started in February. The authorities in Ukraine helped them complete their shooting without any trouble, despite them realising the looming danger of a war. Their plans to film in Russia had to be cancelled due to the war.

As per ANI, the plot of the movie revolves around a love story between an Indian student and a Russian woman, after a one-night stand. There are numerous hurdles for them as the woman's marriage has been fixed in a mafia family, because of which violence, retribution and mayhem follow in their quest to be together.

The role of the Indian student in being portrayed by Vipin Kaushik.

The film's cast majorly boasts of Ukrainian actors like N.K.G, Mikhael Striga, Lolita Zhuravlova, Roman Batrin, Ruslan Seferov, Oles Dmitrenco, Irma Balan, Konstantin Shiryaev, Vladimir Didenco and Sergey Pschenichniy. The movie is scheduled to release on May 27.

Love in Ukraine makers to screen the movie for free in Ukraine

In a noble idea, the makers are extending solidarity with the war-torn region by planning to release the movie in Ukraine for free. Apart from the love story, the film will also portray the beautiful locations of the country and the culture of Ukraine.