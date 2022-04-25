Russia-Ukraine LIVE Updates: Ukraine Warns Russia Planning To Force POWs To Donate Blood

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of shelling a village in its Belgorod region. The village is reportedly located at the bordering area between Ukraine and Russia. Russia's Tass Agency reported, citing Moscow officials, that the village was shelled from across the frontier.
The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country's capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion.
The meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which was confirmed by a senior Ukrainian official, came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia's campaign in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces sought to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
Associated Press
The German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck on Monday said Berlin should have supported Ukraine militarily much earlier. In an interview with German public service broadcaster Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, Habeck pointed out it was a mistake that Germany waited this long. “We certainly should have supported Ukraine militarily much earlier, and I'm not just talking about days or weeks, but years," he said, as quoted by BBC.
A massive fire broke out in an oil factory in Russia's Bryansk region. “The Emergency Situations Ministry has confirmed there’s a fire,” the government’s press office said. “There’s also a confirmation that it’s the fuel tanks.” The Ministry received the report of the blaze at 2 am on Monday (Moscow time.) The fire, however, has not been linked to the war although last week Russia said Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings in the area and injured seven people.
Bryansk pic.twitter.com/82ELKwlwxr— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 25, 2022
UK human rights lawyer alleged that Russia is quietly allowing rape in Ukraine. "Russian troops have been given tacit permission to rape civilians during their invasion of Ukraine," Helena Kennedy, who is part of a legal task force helping to build cases of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, said, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the war. “He wants to win big,” a source told Financial Times. Notably, the President considered a peace deal with Ukraine last month. On Sunday, Russia's 'Special Military Operation' entered 60th day.
⚡️Oil storage depot in Russia’s city of Bryansk catches fire.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 25, 2022
A large fire was reported early on April 25 at an oil storage facility in Bryansk, Russian news agencies reported, citing the emergency services ministry. There are no further details at the moment.
As many as nine Russian missiles struck the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Sunday, said Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration. "Already nine Russian missiles have hit Kremenchuk's infrastructure this evening," Lunin said adding, "The enemy has no regard, even on such a holy day."
Ina newly released video by Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack, shows a woman in the bunker begging world leaders to help evacuate her and others struck in the plant. “We want to live in our city, in our country. We are tired of these bombings, constant airstrikes on our land. How much longer will this continue?” she says. The video was shot Sunday at the plant, confirmed Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the group.
Забуті світом, але не Азовом ч.2— АЗОВ (@Polk_Azov) April 24, 2022
Ми продовжуємо показувати життя цивільних в підвалах Азовсталі. Світ має допомогти їм!
Відео: https://t.co/fy8Je6W2y4 pic.twitter.com/TdKBgzWL2f
⚡️Russia concentrates forces near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 25, 2022
According to authorities, Russian forces are building up command structures and air defense systems towards Huliaipole, 82 kilometers east of Zaporizhzhia, and continue to fire on the Ukrainian army positions.
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Sunday killed at least 5 civilians, said Donetsk Olabst governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. The series of brutal strikes also injured 5 others, he added.
⚡️Five civilians killed in Donetsk Oblast on April 24.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 24, 2022
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, as a result of Russian attacks five civilians were killed and five others injured.
The Ukrainian army has claimed that Russian troops attached Ukraine’s flags to their tanks and fired at residential buildings in occupied parts of Kherson. In a statement, Operational Command “South” said that the enemy is using psychological warfare to attack civilians in Molodetske, on the outskirts of the village of Hrozove. As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for day 60, Zelenskyy’s troops said that Russians were giving a “fake idea” to residents that they are being attacked by Ukraine.
Read more here
Days after comparing Mariupol to the Auschwitz camp, Ukraine has now said that Russia is mulling using prisoners of war for blood donation. “The state Duma of Russia proposes to force the captured Ukrainian military to donate blood for the wounded occupiers, this fact testifies to the analogy of atrocities, Nazis in concentration camps during World War II,”, Ukrainian ombudswoman for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova said drawing parallels between Hitler and Putin's rules. In a Facebook post, she said that it was a direct violation of the principles of the Geneva Convention.
Read more here
As the all-out Russian war in Ukraine entered day 60, the situation in Mariupol has remained dire with at least a thousand civilians stranded in the Azovstal steel plant as invading troops continued to batter the city. Noting the deteriorating humanitarian situation, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) on Sunday called for "unimpeded" access to the besieged city in order to facilitate the quick evacuation of civilians and those injured. In a statement, the humanitarian organisation also said that it is "deeply alarmed" by the extreme shortage of necessities in the war-ravaged port city.
Read more here