Russia-Ukraine LIVE Updates: Ukraine Warns Russia Planning To Force POWs To Donate Blood

The Russia-Ukraine war entered day 60 with evident damage and destruction across Ukraine. The situation in Mariupol has remained dire with at least a thousand civilians stranded in the Azovstal steel plant as invading troops continued to batter the city. Zelenskyy called the situation in Mariupol is "as severe as possible" as Kremlin forces intensified offensives nearby the Donbas region.

IMAGE: AP

09:31 IST, April 25th 2022
Russia claims Ukraine shelled village Belgorod region

Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of shelling a village in its Belgorod region. The village is reportedly located at the bordering area between Ukraine and Russia. Russia's Tass Agency reported, citing Moscow officials, that the village was shelled from across the frontier.

09:26 IST, April 25th 2022
Ukraine official: Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation

The U.S. secretaries of state and defense met Sunday night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the highest-level visit to the country's capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion.

The meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which was confirmed by a senior Ukrainian official, came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia's campaign in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces sought to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.

Associated Press

09:24 IST, April 25th 2022
Germany says should have supported Ukraine earlier

The German vice-chancellor  Robert Habeck on Monday said Berlin should have supported Ukraine militarily much earlier. In an interview with German public service broadcaster Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen, Habeck pointed out it was a mistake that Germany waited this long. “We certainly should have supported Ukraine militarily much earlier, and I'm not just talking about days or weeks, but years," he said, as quoted by BBC.

 

09:14 IST, April 25th 2022
Russian Emergency Ministry confirms fire in oil factory in Bryansk

A massive fire broke out in an oil factory in Russia's Bryansk region. “The Emergency Situations Ministry has confirmed there’s a fire,” the government’s press office said. “There’s also a confirmation that it’s the fuel tanks.” The Ministry received the report of the blaze at 2 am on Monday (Moscow time.) The fire, however, has not been linked to the war although last week Russia said Ukrainian helicopters hit residential buildings in the area and injured seven people. 

 

09:14 IST, April 25th 2022
Russia quietly allowing rape in Ukraine, alleges UK human rights lawyer

UK human rights lawyer alleged that Russia is quietly allowing rape in Ukraine. "Russian troops have been given tacit permission to rape civilians during their invasion of Ukraine," Helena Kennedy, who is part of a legal task force helping to build cases of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, said, The Kyiv Independent reported.  

09:14 IST, April 25th 2022
Putin shifts to land-grab strategy in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost interest in diplomatic efforts to end the war. “He wants to win big,” a source told Financial Times. Notably, the President considered a peace deal with Ukraine last month. On Sunday, Russia's 'Special Military Operation' entered 60th day.

08:28 IST, April 25th 2022
Massive fire engulfs Russian oil storage depot in Bryansk

 

 

08:28 IST, April 25th 2022
Ukrainian regional military governor says nine Russian missiles struck Kremenchuk

As many as nine Russian missiles struck the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Sunday, said Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration. "Already nine Russian missiles have hit Kremenchuk's infrastructure this evening," Lunin said adding, "The enemy has no regard, even on such a holy day."

08:28 IST, April 25th 2022
Civilians at Mariupol steel plant beg for assistance

Ina newly released video by Azov Battalion, which is among Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steelworks where soldiers and civilians have been holed up under a Russian attack, shows a woman in the bunker begging world leaders to help evacuate her and others struck in the plant. “We want to live in our city, in our country. We are tired of these bombings, constant airstrikes on our land. How much longer will this continue?” she says. The video was shot Sunday at the plant, confirmed Sviatoslav Palamar,  deputy commander of the group. 

 

08:15 IST, April 25th 2022
Russia amasses forces in Huliaipole near Zaporizhzhia

 

08:15 IST, April 25th 2022
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed 5 civilians

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on Sunday killed at least 5 civilians, said Donetsk Olabst governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. The series of brutal strikes also injured 5 others, he added. 

 

08:15 IST, April 25th 2022
Ukraine Claims Russian Tanks Flying Ukrainian Flags Fire On Civilian Areas In Kherson

The Ukrainian army has claimed that Russian troops attached Ukraine’s flags to their tanks and fired at residential buildings in occupied parts of Kherson. In a statement, Operational Command “South” said that the enemy is using psychological warfare to attack civilians in Molodetske, on the outskirts of the village of Hrozove. As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for day 60, Zelenskyy’s troops said that Russians were giving a “fake idea” to residents that they are being attacked by Ukraine.

08:15 IST, April 25th 2022
Ukraine Official Claims Russia Planning To Force POWs To Donate Blood

Days after comparing Mariupol to the Auschwitz camp, Ukraine has now said that Russia is mulling using prisoners of war for blood donation. “The state Duma of Russia proposes to force the captured Ukrainian military to donate blood for the wounded occupiers, this fact testifies to the analogy of atrocities, Nazis in concentration camps during World War II,”, Ukrainian ombudswoman for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova said drawing parallels between Hitler and Putin's rules. In a Facebook post, she said that it was a direct violation of the principles of the Geneva Convention. 

08:15 IST, April 25th 2022
Red Cross Urges 'unimpeded' Humanitarian Access To Mariupol To Evacuate Stranded Civilians

As the all-out Russian war in Ukraine entered day 60, the situation in Mariupol has remained dire with at least a thousand civilians stranded in the Azovstal steel plant as invading troops continued to batter the city. Noting the deteriorating humanitarian situation, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) on Sunday called for "unimpeded" access to the besieged city in order to facilitate the quick evacuation of civilians and those injured. In a statement, the humanitarian organisation also said that it is "deeply alarmed" by the extreme shortage of necessities in the war-ravaged port city.

