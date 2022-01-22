'36 Farmhouse' Twitter Review: Netizens Share Verdict On Vijay Raaz-Sanjay Mishra Starrer

36 Farmhouse has garnered much anticipation mostly thanks to the ensemble cast comprising of industry veterans. Right from Subhash Ghai bankrolling the film, and actors like Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz starring in it, the viewers were awaiting performances of some established names to witness on the big screen.

However, despite the presence of experienced faces, the film garnered mixed responses as it hit an OTT platform. While many were of the opinion that the film pleased them, there were a few who were not at all pleased by it.

36 Farmhouse Twitter review

36 Farmhouse hit Zee5 on Friday and many netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film.

As the film marked the return of veteran director Subhash Ghai, there were various reactions on that front. One netizen felt he was back with a bang, and termed it as an 'amazing story.'

Congratulations for 36 farmhouse

It's a very amazing story. Subhash Ghai ji wapas aa gaye. — divya wadhwani (@divyawadhwani2) January 21, 2022

Another Twitter user, however, felt the movie did not justify the 'Showman' title for the veteran director. The filmmaker was going through a prolonged hiatus from films, and his debut in OTT space was termed as a 'failure' by one netizen.

Ghai is also credited as the writer of the script.

Another Twitter user could not believe that Ghai was once known as 'Showman', only the second person after Raj Kapoor, as he termed the film as a 'disaster in every department.'

There was a time, @SubhashGhai1 was called show man after legendary Raj Kapoor.#36Farmhouse is disaster in all the departments of film making.

Vijay Raaz doesn't looks like a son of wealthy lady with an ascent like britishers.

Feeling really very bad.#36FarmhouseOnZee5 @IMDb — Sudarshan Khurana (@S__Khurana) January 21, 2022

One person wrote that the director had dumped a '60s era story into this film. He called the story as 'terribly outdated and squab.'



The performance of Sanjay Mishra, however, was lauded by some. One termed his performance as 'awesome' and that he could watch any film if the actor was in it. Another netizen shared he was a 'great actor', after watching 36 Farmhouse.

@36farmhouse @imsanjaimishra can watch any movie if you are in it. Awesome you are sir❤️ — Tripts (@tripts_23) January 22, 2022

Just finished #36Farmhouse



Well done.... You r a great actor @imsanjaimishra



💐 — Vivek Kumar Singh (@vivek_vofficial) January 21, 2022

However, one felt that Sanjay Mishra had overacted in the film and also accused Vijay Raaz of doing the same.

36 Farmhouse Movie Review: संजय-विजय की ओवरएक्टिंग ने बिगाड़ा खेल, पहले ओटीटी प्रयोग में घई की प्रयोगशाला फेल

राज कपूर के बाद हिंदी सिनेमा के दूसरे शो मैन कहलाए सुभाष घई को खुद निर्देशन से दूर हुए आठ साल हो चुके हैं। — Shashank Dwivedi (@vickyBadshahsha) January 21, 2022

36 Farmhouse

36 Farmhouse is helmed by Ram Ramesh Sharma. The film was catering to the family audiences with its humour-laden plot.

The film also stars Madhuri Bhatia, Amol Parashar, Ashwini Kalsekar, Barkha Singh, among others. The plot of the film revolves around an inheritance conflict amongst brothers at a farmhouse owned by their mother as they address the issue of the migrant crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown.