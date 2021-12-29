Subhash Ghai Announces Streaming Platform For '36 Farmhouse', Music To Release Soon

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai who is set to make his OTT debut with 36 Farmhouse announced the movie will premiere soon on OTT platform, ZEE5. The film is bankrolled by ZEE Studios and Mukta Arts Ltd. With the story and music was done by Subhash Ghai himself, the film is directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and stars Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles.

36 Farmhouse is a complete family entertainer. The story revolves around three children who try every possible trick to own their mother’s fortune. The film is bound to take viewers on a trip filled with drama with lots of emotions. With all the fiasco happening at the farmhouse, one will also get to witness the dichotomy between the rich and the poor.

Excited about the film’s release on the streaming platform, ZEE5, Ghai said, “I believe change is the only constant. Especially now with OTT, people have started consuming so much content. It is amusing that we can reach out to so many people just with a click on their devices. 36 Farmhouse reflects the family issues of a lot of Indian families and sheds light upon the differences between the rich and the poor. My team has put in the best work and I am sure viewers are going to enjoy watching my film on ZEE5. I am looking forward to the premiere."

Earlier, the actor had taken to his Instagram and shared the cutting of a new article and revealed the story behind coming up with a new film. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he wrote, “Yesss. During the corona period, I have been involved in making my film 36 Farmhouse for Mukta art ltd n enjoyed interacting with the youngest n talented team of artists and technicians n enjoyed thoroughly creating an interesting dramedy film with them for Home Screen for ZEE 5. It’s again a cinema on small screen done beautifully n I loved the experience. (sic)”

Subhash Ghai is a prominent face in the entertainment industry known for his works predominantly in Hindi cinema. His most notable works include Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Maeri (1976), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993) among others.

