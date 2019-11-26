Here Are Five Of Ranveer Singh's Best Bearded Looks

Ranveer Singh is known to sport eccentric looks and out of the box outfits on several occasions. Recently, the star looked as dapper as a gentleman in his simple gold attire at Tirupathi for his anniversary celebration. Ranveer adorned the heavy stubble for this occasion both in Tirumala and Amritsar. Ranveer Singh has appeared with multiple beard styles over all these years. We take a look back at the Ranveer Singh's beard looks.

The Short Beard style

The close-shaven yet half-grown beard style does well with formal as well as informal attire. This look is easy to groom, and Ranveer Singh adorned this look while promoting an eyewear brand. He opted for the uneven beard along with curly whiskers.

The Scruff style

Ranveer Singh donned this style while shooting for '83 The Film in England. He also attended the Premier League back in September displaying this style. Ranveer adorned a clean look with his chevron moustache, backcombed hair and his bright blue striped three-piece suit.

The long beard

The full-grown long length beard that Ranveer Singh adorned during one of his events is something many men can take inspiration from. He looked uber cool in the casual look. Ranveer shared his look on Instagram in which he was sporting the messy parted hair.

Full Grown style

The rustic beard style that Ranveer Singh was spotted with takes away the attention from his quirky personality. The star adorned a leather jacket which was a plus for this beard style. The look is a must-try for Indian men.

The heavy stubble beard

Possibly, Ranveer Singh is the only one who paired a heavy stubble with a pink outfit. The oversized jacket and the bucket hat did complete the unique look that he opted while promoting Gully Boy alongside his co-actor, Alia Bhatt. This look is one of the best-dressed looks of Ranveer Singh so far.

