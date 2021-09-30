5 Takeaways From Sushant Singh Starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' As Film Clocks 5 Years

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput proved his acting skills with numerous projects. The actor was recently remembered by his fans and followers as his film titled MS Dhoni: The Untold Story marked five years of its release. MS Dhoni The Untold Story is the biopic of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Singh portrayed the titular role and the film had brought him immense popularity. On a special day, netizens trended the hashtag 'SushantSinghRajput' and shared their favourite memory from the film.

As we celebrate five years of MS Dhoni The Untold Story, here are five inspirational lessons that the film has given us.

5 Inspiring life lessons from MS Dhoni The Untold Story

Dream Big

In the sports biopic film, MS Dhoni's father was a middle-class man, who worked as a pump operator. When Dhoni got a job in the railways, he was very happy. However, Dhoni had a bigger dream which led him to become India's greatest cricket champ. The proverb here comes true- 'Aim for the stars and you might just hit the moon.'

Stay grounded and never let the ego take over

Former cricket skipper Dhoni was since an early age, an aggressive batsman, but he did not let his pride stop him from learning new things from others. Dhoni, even after rising to fame, never forgot his roots.

Never let your opponents or obstacles overwhelm you

The film brilliantly depicts a scene where Dhoni can be seen playing against Punjab's star player, Yuvraj Singh, who goes on to score mammoth individual innings of around 300 runs, which is more than the total of Dhoni's entire team. Evidently impressed by Singh's cricket skills, Dhoni acknowledged the fact that they lost the match even before it began as his team was all blown away by Yuvi's personality and his reputation.

Never shy away from accepting failures

Even after being considered a cricket sensation across the nation, Dhoni did not make it to the U-19 team. Everyone close to him was quite disappointed, however, the cricketer threw a party to appreciate the reality check life has shown him. Later, Dhoni worked harder to achieve his goals.

Follow your heart

The film reminds one not to overthink things happening around and ultimately, do what makes them happy. Dhoni never cared what people would say if he did something. He also travelled all the way to the capital city, Delhi to meet his then-girlfriend, Priyanka, and later, jetted off to Aurangabad by road to spend time with his now-wife Sakshi. The carefree and undeterred attitude has definitely lured his fans and followers.

Image: Instagram/@msdhonimovie