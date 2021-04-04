5 Yami Gautam Films That Have Tested Her Mettle As An Actor; From 'Kaabil' To 'Bala'

Yami Gautam's movies have seen her step into the shoes of a myriad of characters, ranging from that of a model in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala to a romantic who is stuck in a conundrum in Total Siyaapa. In the upcoming future, she will be seen as Jyoti Deswal, a Haryanvi IPS officer in Tushar Jalota's Dasvi. But, there have been some films that have evidently pushed Yami Gautam out of her comfort zone and tried hands at different characters. This article is essentially an enlistment of all the films in which she has played characters that have been deemed as challenging by many.

1) Bala

The first in the list of Yami Gautam's movies that have tested her mettle as an actor is her second film with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bala. In that film, she was seen playing the character of a model who goes by the name of Pari. For her work as Pari, she has been credited for portraying a small town influencer whose popularity is growing by leaps and bounds fairly accurately. The film has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

2) Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal's breakout film saw the Dasvi star step into the shoes of an Indian Air Force Officer who went by the name of Jasmine D'Almeida. While talking about her performance in the film, several viewers and reviewers expressed that Yami's portrayal of a law enforcement officer with a reasonable amount of fortitude was very much convincing and believable. The film has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Zee5.

3) Kaabil

Considered to be one of the most challenging parts played by Gautam yet, Yami's character in the film, Su Bhatnagar is a visually challenged individual who falls in love with a person who has a similar condition. Many have opined that there are multiple challenges that an actor has to deal with when she/he is playing a character who cannot see, hence there are several places where one can go wrong. Yami's performance in the film, on the other hand, has been described as authentic, believable and even emotional. The film has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) Batti Gul Meter Chaalu

Shahid Kapoor's Shree Narayan Singh directorial saw Yami Gautam take up an antagonist-like part for the very first time. In the film, she can be seen playing a lawyer who went by the name of Gulnaar Rizvi, the advocate for a multi-million-dollar electricity distribution company, which was set up as an antagonistic figure in the feature. Several watchers and critics have described Yami's performance as convincing and the kind that really gave Shahid Kapoor's protagonist a run for his money. The film has a rating of 6.0 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Zee5.

5) Total Siyappa

This feature presentation sees Yami Gautam play the characters of the typical romantic female lead, who is very much stuck in a conundrum. The conundrum has a little bit to do with the long-standing history of India and Pakistan. Several reviewers have considered Gautam's character, Asha, to be the heart of the presentation, very much like its male lead, Ali Zafar. The film has a rating of 5.0 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.