67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush & Manoj Bajpayee Bag Prestigious Honour

The 67th National Film Awards kick-started in Delhi on October 25. Presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, the awards were received by Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, and Dhanush, among others. Priyadarshan’s Malayalam period epic Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea won the Best Feature Film, while Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, was presented the Best Hindi Film award. The winners of the awards were announced in March 2021, honouring the best in cinema in 2019. Meanwhile, ANI shared pictures from the award ceremony that showed the prominent stars receiving the prestigious honour.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who looked beautiful in a red saree, can be seen receiving the award from the Vice President under the Best Actress category for films Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpaypee and Dhanush can be seen accepting the award for the Best Actor for Hindi film Bhonsle and Tamil movie Asuran, respectively. On the other hand, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Chhichhore won an award under the Best Hindi film category. The entire team of the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer was present to receive the award on his behalf. Director Nitesh Tiwari was also honoured at the event for the 2019 release.

Apart from the actors, singers B Praak and Savani Ravindra received the award in the Best Male Playback Singer for Teri Mitti and Best Female Playback Singer for Raan Petala, respectively. Superstar Rajinikanth received his Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony hosted in Delhi. The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting shared a video that paid honour to the talented actor who has contributed to the entertainment industry with his acting skills. “Superstar @rajinikanth receives the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward at 67th #NationalFilmAwards for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian Cinema,” the account captioned the video.

Before the commencement of the ceremony, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her decked-up look. In the pictures, she looked stunning in a red silk saree with gold jewellery as she eagerly waited for the ceremony and to receive the “highest honour for an artist in the country".

