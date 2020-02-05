72 Yrs To Learn Traffic Rules, 2 Days To Learn CAA? Must Teach Blessed People: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher, who has been politically vocal on social media, took to his Twitter handle to defend the CAA and take on those who are opposing it. In a video he shared, Kher spoke of the need to 'tell people what is right and what is wrong'. Slamming the anti-CAA lobby, Kher posed some questions and said, 'we need to teach people, sometimes with a sense of humour'.

He wrote: "Sometimes it is necessary to convince some people that what they are understanding or acting to understand or trying to convince people is absolutely wrong. I mean CAA and NRC. You understand! Jai Ho!! #shareit" [sic]

In the video he said, "Blessed are some of the people of my country. Since 72 years they haven't been able to understand the traffic rules. Since 3 years, they don't know how to pay GST. We have to spend crores on advertisements to explain them open defecation. But CAA they have understood in 2 days. And NRC they have understood even before it got executed in the country. We have to teach people what is right and what is wrong, sometimes with a sense of humour."

कभी कभी कुछ लोगों को समझाना ज़रूरी कि जो वो समझ रहे है या समझने की ऐक्टिंग कर रहें या लोगों को समझाने की कोशिश कर रहे है वो बिल्कुल ग़लत है। मेरा मतलब CAA और NRC से है। आप तो समझ गए ना!! जय हो!! 🙏🤓 #shareit pic.twitter.com/DRAqMkn4Tg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 5, 2020

The uproar over the CAA and NRC

A nationwide furore is currently ongoing over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and fears over a nationwide NRC. The former was passed by both House of Parliament in December. It seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants, though the act of not extending the act to Muslims from these three countries has sparked off a debate and ensuing protests.

On the other hand, the NRC has only been conducted in the state of Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court. However, the opposition has raised the apprehension about the possibility of NRC being implemented along with the CAA. It has been alleged that a particular community would be targeted in this process. The government has stated as recently as Tuesday that there are so far no plans for a pan-India NRC.

