CM Uddhav Echoes Cousin Raj Thackeray On Throwing Out Infiltrators, Rules Out Need For NRC

Talking to Saamana, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray echoed cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s stance that Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators must be thrown out of the country. He opined that this was originally the stance of Balasaheb Thackeray. Moreover, Thackeray also took a dig at the Centre for giving the Padma Shri award to Adnan Sami.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “I am still firm. Infiltrators are infiltrators. They cannot be given the Padma award. Driving out infiltrators is the stance of Balasaheb Thackeray. No one else can take credit for it. This is not a new position. Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators have to be thrown out. Who has stopped you?”

'You are making the entire population stand in a line'

At the same time, he stressed that the nationwide National Register of Citizens was not necessary for this purpose as the percentage of infiltrators was quite low. He cited the example of demonetisation to buttress his claim. Furthermore, he contended that the Narendra Modi government had the tendency to give perpetual stress to people.

“There was an article in a daily. How many fake notes were there in circulation? It must be a very low percentage. But for this small percentage, you converted all notes in circulation into mere pieces of paper. Similarly, for a low percentage of infiltrators, you are making the entire population stand in a line. I think the government has a strange tendency. They want to keep you in tension always,” the Maharashtra CM opined.

Raj Thackeray to protest

Recently, Raj Thackeray announced that the MNS would lead a protest rally to demand the ouster of illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi migrants on February 9. Ahead of the rally, MNS workers put up posters warning the Pakistani and Bangladeshi intruders in the Versova area of Mumbai on Tuesday. Raj Thackeray's son Amit who formally joined politics in January finds a prominent space on the poster. Talking to the media about the latest poster, a person working for MNS warned the illegal migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to go back to their respective countries. Furthermore, he threatened that the MNS would initiate action against such people after February 9.

