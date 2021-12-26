'83' Day 2 Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh Film Not Storming Ticket Windows Yet

The last few days have been dominated with praises for 83. Celebrities have unanimously praised the Ranveer Singh-starrer, while the initial responses when the film hit the theatres on Friday too were mostly positive. However, the box office collections have not been on par with the adulation and the pre-release buzz.

The film took a decent start at the box office on Friday with Rs 12.64 crore, but the collections were not up to the mark, said trade experts. The Kabir Khan directorial witnessed growth on Day 2. However, the sports drama seems to be facing numerous challenges at the ticket windows.

83 Day 2 box office collections

83, as per early trends, collected around Rs 16 crore on Saturday, as per Box Office India. The figure took the two-day collections to around Rs 28 crore.

The collections were not extraordinary, since it was a national holiday due to Christmas, and the expectations were higher, as per the report. The point to note is that film is said to one of the most expensive films in recent times.

The biopic on India's historic 1983 World Cup also seems to be facing competition, one from the Hollywood release Spider-Man: No Way Home, and from down South, Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1. The two films have been performing better than 83 at various places.



The response to the movie outside the metro cities has reportedly been unimpressive. The 'mass belts' have not done well for the movie till now, and the collections of the movie on Sunday would depend on the growth in these centres. The chances of a turnaround for these regions, however, seem slim at the moment.

The first-day performance earlier was termed 'underwhelming' by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He said that the movie was majorly scoring at premium multiplexes, but was performing averagely in Tier-2 cities and 'dull in mass pockets.'

#83TheFilm is underwhelming on Day 1… Excellent at premium multiplexes, ordinary in Tier-2 cities, dull in mass pockets… #Christmas holiday should ensure jump in biz… #PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis [Day 2] already showing *big gains*… Fri ₹ 12.64 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/S0Iq7bhVUw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2021

He said the overseas collections were Rs 11.81 crore.

83 praised by celebrities

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana were some of the stars who showered praises on the film and artists from music and sports fraternities too have hailed it.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Boman Irani, among others.