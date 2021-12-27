'83': Here's How Much The Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone-starrer Earned Overseas

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were most recently seen in Kabir Khan's 83 and took on the roles of Kapil Dev and Romi Dev respectively. The film got a slow start at the box office in India and earned in the Rs 46 crore-47 crore range. Overseas, the film has minted Rs 26.16 crore so far as of December 27.

83 box office collection overseas

According to a report by Taran Adarsh, the film made $ 1.57 Million on the day of its release and only reduced ever since. 83 earned $ 1.01 Million on its second day on the big screen and got $ 900k on day three. This brings the total earnings of the film overseas to $ 3.48 Million, which is about ₹ 26.16 crore. The film was also released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and its Tamil version of the sports drama earned in the Rs 1.50 to 1.75 crore range over the weekend.

#83TheFilm OVERSEAS…

⭐️ Day 1 [includes locations that released on Thursday]: $ 1.57 mn

⭐️ Day 2: $ 1.01 mn

⭐️ Day 3: $ 900k

⭐️ Total: $ 3.48 million [₹ 26.16 cr]#Overseas pic.twitter.com/QqJ4FVipUk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

83 has been getting heaps of love and praise online and fans and colleagues of the lead actors have also been praising it on social media. The film is all about the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer takes on the role of Kapil Dev in the film, who led the team to its glorious win. Apart from Bollywood's power couple, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi as the team manager and sees Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree in supporting roles.

Anushka Sharma recently watched 83 and called Ranveer 'superlative in the film'. She took to Twitter and wrote, "A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film." Suniel Shetty has also earlier posted a tweet hailing the actor for his performance. He mentioned that he only saw Kapil Dev on screen and was 'shaken and teary-eyed'. He wrote, "Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions."

A magical moment in India’s sporting history brought to life so beautifully by the entire team of #83TheFilm. @kabirkhankk thank you for letting the newer generations relive this through your film and @RanveerOfficial, what can I say? You are just superlative in the film. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 25, 2021

Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken & teary-eyed at the artistry & emotions. pic.twitter.com/IW8zGYNsyc — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2021

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh