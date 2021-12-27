Is '83' Available For OTT Online Streaming On Netflix Or Disney Plus Hotstar?

Ranveer Singh's latest movie, 83, has created a buzz among the audience the moment it hit the screens. As the movie was released theatrically all over the world, people who have not been able to watch the movie in theatres have been wondering whether they will be able to watch the film on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and others. Read further ahead to know 83 movie online streaming details and more about the film.

Is 83 movie coming to Netflix?

The fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the 83 movie OTT released date but it will be quite disappointing for them to learn that the makers of the film haven't announced it yet not they have hinted at releasing the film on Netflix. Therefore, the fans will have to wait for a little longer to watch the movie on Netflix.

83 movie to release on which OTT platform?

While it was revealed that the makers of the film have no plans to release the film on Netflix yet, they haven't even announced the release of the film on any of the OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Zee5, and others. Therefore, the movie is only being featured in the cinemas so far.

More about 83 movie

The movie cast includes some of the popular actors from the movie industry who played the role of the players who were a part of the 1983 World Cup team India. Apart from Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev, other popular artists were namely Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu and many more. It was earlier slated to hit the theatres in April 2020 but the date was pushed to Christmas due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the release of the movie was again postponed, with a new release date in June 2021, and with the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers scheduled it for 24 December 2021. The movie has been receiving immense love from not only the audience but also from various celebrity artists who recently watched the film at a screening.

Image: 83 Movie Poster