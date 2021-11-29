83: Kichcha Sudeepa To Present Kannada Version Of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Next

Kichcha Sudeepa is one of the south film industry's well-known actors and directors. He rose to fame after his roles in Huchcha, Eega, Kempe Gowda, Swathi Muthu, Veera Madakari and many more hit projects. Sudeepa is now gearing up to present the Kannada version of the much-awaited Bollywood film, 83. The actor mentioned he was proud to present the film, which will star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Kichcha Sudeepa gears up to present Kannada version of 83

Ranveer Singh's 83 has been one of Bollywood's highly-anticipated films ever since it was announced. The film will revolve around Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to its first world cup win in 1983. Kichcha Sudeepa will soon present the film in Kannada and called it an 'incredible true story' as he spoke about the new venture. He said, "83 is the incredible true story of the greatest victory in 1983 that has made cricket a religion in India. It is a story that needs to be told and I am proud to present one of the most awaited films in India and the cricketing world." 83 is currently gearing up for its worldwide premiere at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, which is set to take place from December 6 to December 15.

The film will be helmed by Kabir Khan, who mentioned that he was 'privileged' to have Sudeepa promote and present the film in Kannada. He also believed that the film will do well with the 'local audience' after its Kannada release. Kabir Khan said, "I feel privileged to have Kichcha Sudeepa as the presenter and to have him be a part of promoting our film in the South. With the involvement of this enormously acclaimed star, I am sure, '83' will be received well by the local audience with its Kannada version."

The film will hit the big screen on December 24 and will also release in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam apart from Kannada and Hindi. Prithviraj Sukumaran will present the Malayalam version of the biographical sports drama. The film will also see Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Addinath Kothare, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Nishant Dahiya, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree take on pivotal roles on-screen.

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh, @kichchasudeepa)