'83' Movie's Cast Wishes Reel Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh, On His Birthday; See Posts Here

Evergreen Indian cricketer, Kapil Dev’s biopic has fans eagerly waiting for its release. Along with it being the biopic of a legendary Indian cricket, what also excites fans is the actor playing the character of Kapil Dev in the movie, who is none other than Ranveer Singh. Today, on Ranveer Singh’s birthday, his castmates from the movie have made sure to make the actor feel loved during the pandemic. Here are all the adorable wishes for Ranveer Singh that the cast of 83 have shared. Read ahead to know more.

Ranveer Singh receives birthday wishes

Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin is a very active celebrity on social media. The emerging Bollywood actor will be playing the character of Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the movie, 83. Tahir Raj Bhasin took to his official Instagram account to post a story in order to wish co-star and lead actor of the movie, Ranveer Singh a very happy birthday.

The actor has posted a picture with Ranveer Singh where both the actors are wearing formal suits and hugging each other tightly. Tahir Raj Bhasin captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday, have an epic day @ranveersingh”.

Source- Tahirrajbhasin Instagram

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Jatin Sarna

Jatin Sarna is a fairly active celebrity on social media. Jatin Sarna, who is best known for his critically acclaimed acting in the Indian theatre and movie industry, is all set to portray the character of Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma in the movie 83.

The actor recently took to his official Instagram account to post a story in order to wish co-star and lead actor of the movie, Ranveer Singh a very happy birthday. The actor has posted a picture of Ranveer Singh in his get-up of Kapil Dev and captioned the picture “@ranveersingh janam din Mubarak ho topper ðŸŽ‚ðŸ§â¤ï¸ðŸŒ™”.

Source- Jatinsharma Instagram

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Adinath Kothare

Adinath Kothare is an active celebrity on social media. Adinath Kothare, the award-winning actor best known for his work in the Marathi movie industry will be essaying the character of Dilip Vengsarkar in the movie 83. The actor took to his official Instagram account to share a birthday post for co-star and lead actor of the movie, Ranveer Singh. Adinath Kothare’s caption read, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh ! Keep shining keep inspiring bro ! Love ðŸ’“”.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Harrdy Sandu

Harrdy Sandhu is a very active celebrity on social media. The singer-turned-actor said in an interview that he got his dream role as he got cast for playing the character of Indian cricketer Madan Lal in the movie 83. Harrdy Sandhu took to his official Instagram account to share a birthday post for co-star and lead actor of the movie, Ranveer Singh. His caption read, “A very Happy Birthday big brother @ranveersingh. God bless you with lots of happiness and success. You are an inspiration. â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—”.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

About 83

83 is a Kabir Khan directorial that is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. It has Ranveer Singh playing the character of Kapil Dev. The sports-drama also cast Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of India's incredible cricket World Cup victory in the year of 1983.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.