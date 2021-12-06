'83': Ranveer Singh Aka Kapil Dev & Co Battle Failures In Arijit's 'Lehra Do'; Watch

The trailer of '83 released after immense anticipation among the viewers last week. The scenes involving the journey of India's victory in the 1983 World Cup and the fun-filled moments among the players had impressed netizens and even made them emotional. Even the celebrities of the film industry had given their thumbs up to the trailer.



The film is being billed as a potential highest-grosser of this year. Amid the buzz already created, the makers now intend to keep the momentum high till the release later this month. The first step in this regard was the the launch of their new song Lehra Do.

'83 movie new song Lehra Do out

The song features some of the hard moments that the team faces in the tournament. This includes the inability to play the short balls, that hit them on the face, as the team slumps to two defeats in a row. They were taunted all across for the failures. Their morale is at their all-time low, even struggling to have food.

One child even tells Ranveer Singh, who plays the captain Kapil Dev, that he wouldn't come to watch the match, since 'India always loses.' Kapil assures them that they would fight till the end. A glimpse of the child waving the Indian flag motivates the players to do well.

The players pin their hopes on the captain by handing him the bat to rescue them. He lives up to the expectations by shining on the field, hitting sixes, and the other players too start perfoming well. Their comeback sparks celebrations across the nation, as they set out on the streets, celebrate by waving the Indian flag and more.

Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil's wife, could also be seen supporting the Captain and cheering at the performances.



The makers described the quest for victory as the 'A dream against all odds' and a 'fight to the finish.'



The song has been composed by Pritam. The vocals have been rendered by Arijit Singh. The track has been penned by Kausar Munir.

'83 movie

'83 has been directed by Kabir Khan. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Neena Gupta, among others. The film releases on December 24.