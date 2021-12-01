Ranveer Singh Pens Gratitude Note Post '83' Trailer Release; Hails 'Kaptaan' Kabir Khan

Ranveer Singh & Co have swooned the audiences with the recently released trailer of 83, propelling it to be the most viewed Bollywood trailer in 24 hours. The actor has now penned a gratitude note for his fans and well-wishers for heaping praises on the team of 83, as the trailer crossed 50 million views in just a day. The historic feat was marked by 'people from all walks of life and generations' appreciating the project, with Ranveer noting that 83 is a glorious tribute to the trailblazing moment in the history of Indian cricket, which was carved by 'Kapil's Devils'.

The film chronicles the 1983 World Cup, where the Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) led cricket team claimed victory. The historic moment not only instilled pride among the players and citizens but also established India's cricketing presence globally. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the project also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem among others in pivotal roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 1, the Gully Boy star wrote, "Thank you to movie fans all over the country and beyond, our film fraternity, the press...people from all walks of life and generations have appreciated the movie's trailer and we are filled with gratitude and gladness. This is not just a movie- it's a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all!! It's about the great achievement of the Indian cricket team of 1983 -- 'Kapil's Devils'! These men are legends and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen."

He further called out 'Kaptaan' Kabir Khan and mentioned, "Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it's everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!" The note was captioned, "Thank you all !!!"

The recently released trailer of 83 shows intense moments of the team, that many thought won't make the cut and even qualify the preliminary rounds of the tournament. However, after much scrutiny and setbacks, the team beats all odds and comes out victorious. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

