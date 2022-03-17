Last Updated:

'83' Reunion: Chirag Patil, Dhairya Shares Experience On Working With Ranveer Singh; Watch

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the hit Bollywood film '83', in which he took on the role of the former Indian cricket team captain and legend, Kapil Dev.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
83

Image: Instagram/@dhairyakarwa, @iamchiragpatil


Actor Ranveer Singh was last seen in the hit Bollywood sports drama 83, wherein he took on the role of legendary Indian cricketer and former national team skipper, Kapil Dev. The film featured an ensemble cast including the likes of Deepika Padukone, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Saqib Saleem, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi and many more. Some of the actors, who took on pivotal roles in the film, came together for a reunion on Star Gold and opened up about their experience of collaborating with the Bollywood icon.

'83' reunion: Chirag Patil, Dhairya Karwa gets candid on working with Ranveer Singh

Sahil Khattar, who hosted the reunion of 83 cast members, asked Chirag Patil, who played Sandeep Patil, on how Ranveer impacted his life. The actor mentioned that after spending so much time with him on the set, his whole idea of what a superstar is has changed. He also lauded him for being humble and recalled that the first time they met, when Ranveer introduced himself to him. He said-

"Before I met Ranveer and saw him on set, I had a very different idea of what a superstar should be and should not be. We spent almost one or two years together, I got to learn a lot from him. My whole idea of what a superstar is, and what it takes to become a superstar completely changed. Being at that level, he's so humble. I remember the first time I met him, he came and said, 'Hi, I'm Ranveer Singh'. I told him, 'Dude, you don't have to introduce yourself.' That is what makes you a superstar." Patil said.

Dhairya Karwa, who was most recently seen in Gehraiyaan, was also at the 83 reunion as he played Ravi Shastri in the acclaimed film. He too was in awe of Ranveer Singh's attitude on life and mentioned he was a 'very grateful person'. He said-

"He's a very grateful person, for everything that he has in life. He does not take anything for granted. That has stayed with me, apart from being very hardworking, talented, humble, he is also very grateful. The more you're thankful for where you are, the universe just keeps giving you more."

Image: Instagram/@dhairyakarwa, @iamchiragpatil

