'83' Trailer: Deepika Padukone Makes Special Entry As Kapil Dev's Wife; Fans Surprised

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, sports drama 83 makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film. The film that suffered multiple delays due to the pandemic havoc, is not stated to release theatrically on December 24, 2021. The Kabir Khan directorial showcases actor Ranveer Singh playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev while his real wife Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia on screen.

For the unversed, the forthcoming film will be the couple’s first film together after their marriage. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Deepika Padukone also makes an appearance in the trailer and is seen as a supportive wife. She corrects Kapil’s English in the trailer and understands his situation of facing a strong team at the pitch.

Deepika Padukone makes an appearance in 83 trailer

The first sequence shows her dressed in black as Ranveer receives her at the airport while the second sequence is from an event where she can be seen donning an off-white saree along with her husband Ranveer, who is seen dressed formally. The actor also makes appearances in other parts of the trailer where she can be seen present at various matches to support Kapil Dev and cheer up for his victory.

Deepika shared the trailer and wrote, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83."

Fans of the Piku actor were amazed after seeing her pulling off the character quite well. One of the users wrote, "Well done Deepika, you nailed it," while another fan of the star wrote, "I am so proud of you".

One other user chimed in and wrote, "God Deepika u look perfect as Romi. Ranveer is lovely and the whole cast mind-blowing." Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Queen you made me emotional after a long time."

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film respectively. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment.

IMAGE: Instagram/DeepikaPadukone/Twitter/Taran_Adarsh