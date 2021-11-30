'83 has been one of the most anticipated films in recent times, and the wait from fans is finally set to end. The makers finally dropped the trailer of the venture, and it became a talking point instantly.

The film promised an emotional portrayal of the historic first World Cup victory for India in cricket under Kapil Dev's leadership.

Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 trailer out!

The trailer starts with visuals of an important match in the World Cup, after two defeats in a row that put their chances of qualifying to the next round in doubt. Captain Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh, is shocked by the early wickets as his teammates interrupt his bathing session.

The trailer then delves into various moments of the team that no one believed would go and win. One sees visuals of journalists expressing shock at Kapil Dev's statement that they were here to win. After multiple losses, there is anger among the fans, and they face taunts, 'At least win one match.'

The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable!#83Trailer in Hindi Out Now: https://t.co/3p6pO6X78q



83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.#ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/2xfTyz4Qz4 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 30, 2021

However, they beat all odds to emerge victorious. The pride associated with winning for the nation, and the delight that the citizens get through their performance forms the crux of the story.

There are numerous fun-filled moments too, some revolving around their poor English, like when they can't get the right words to sledge a West Indian batman. There are also emotional moments involving Kapil Dev's wife, played by Deepika Padukone.

About '83

After many postponements, Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 is all set to entertain the audience on big screens. 83 has been directed by Kabir Khan and hits the theatres on December 24. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Aditi Arya, etc. The film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd.