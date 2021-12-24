A film that has kept the audience waiting for one-and-a-half years, 83 finally hit the theatres on Friday. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is the recreation of India's victory at the 1983 World Cup, a feat that became a turning point for Indian cricket, but also one that many did not witness at that time, with TV sets being rare in the nation. For those who were not born at the time, this movie is a way to witness the iconic events again, with actors adding a bit more drama to the proceedings.

As the film released, many watched the 'First Day, First Show' of the same, and the reviews started pouring in immediately for the venture on the Kapil Dev-led team. The reactions prove that the journey of the film, from announcement in 2017, to release four years later, has surely been worth the while, though some found some 'flaws' in them. Here's what netizens are writing about 83 on Twitter:

'A masterpiece on celluloid', 'best sports biopic', 'wonderful movie' were the terms that netizens used for 83, while adding that it gave 'goosebumps'. They mentioned that it brought smiles and tears, and the feeling of pride for the nation.

One netizen's father had 'tears of joy' on witnessing the events of the victory. Another wrote that people would 'shed buckets of tears'. Ranveer Singh was praised in a big way, with the words 'beast of an actor', 'excellent performance' and more. The other performances were praised with words like 'spot on acting'.

'Terrific recreation', 'honest recreation' were the terms on how the historic event was brought out on screen.

Kapil Dev's knock of 175 against Zimbabwe too was mentioned by the netizens. Actor Jiiva, who plays the role of opening batman Krishnamachari Srikkanth, was termed as a 'comic relief' by one. The direction by Kabir Khan, the 'high on patriotism' content, the final 20 minutes, also found a mention in the reactions.

What didn't work for netizens in 83?

Among the drawbacks mentioned about the film was that it had a 'weak first half'. The storytelling was not termed as the best, and that the drama was a 'bit exaggerated'. Another wrote that the movie was at the most, just 'good' and 'not great' or a 'masterpiece.' Some felt it was a big too lengthy.

83 also stars Deepika Padukone in the role of Kapil Dev's wife. The other members of the cast include Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta among others.