Last Updated:

'83' Twitter Reviews: Netizens Recall Having 'goosebumps' While Watching The 'masterpiece'

'83' Twitter review: Netizens shard their opinions as Ranveer Singh-starrer sports biopic on the historic 1983 World Cup hit theatres on Friday.

Written By
Joel Kurian
83 Movie review

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh


A film that has kept the audience waiting for one-and-a-half years, 83 finally hit the theatres on Friday. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is the recreation of India's victory at the 1983 World Cup, a feat that became a turning point for Indian cricket, but also one that many did not witness at that time, with TV sets being rare in the nation. For those who were not born at the time, this movie is a way to witness the iconic events again, with actors adding a bit more drama to the proceedings.

As the film released, many watched the 'First Day, First Show' of the same, and the reviews started pouring in immediately for the venture on the Kapil Dev-led team. The reactions prove that the journey of the film, from announcement in 2017, to release four years later, has surely been worth the while, though some found some 'flaws' in them. Here's what netizens are writing about 83 on Twitter:

83 Twitter review

'A masterpiece on celluloid', 'best sports biopic', 'wonderful movie' were the terms that netizens used for 83, while adding that it gave 'goosebumps'. They mentioned that it brought smiles and tears, and the feeling of pride for the nation.

READ | '83': Ranveer-Deepika groove to 'Lover' with Harrdy Sandhu at film's after-party; Watch

One netizen's father had 'tears of joy' on witnessing the events of the victory. Another wrote that people would 'shed buckets of tears'. Ranveer Singh was praised in a big way, with the words 'beast of an actor', 'excellent performance' and more. The other performances were praised with words like 'spot on acting'.

READ | Did Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev 'kiss' during '83' premiere? See viral picture

'Terrific recreation', 'honest recreation' were the terms on how the historic event was brought out on screen.  

READ | Deepika Padukone opens up about raving response to film '83'; 'Not a film but an emotion'

Kapil Dev's knock of 175 against Zimbabwe too was mentioned by the netizens. Actor Jiiva, who plays the role of opening batman Krishnamachari Srikkanth, was termed as a 'comic relief' by one. The direction by Kabir Khan, the 'high on patriotism' content, the final 20 minutes, also found a mention in the reactions. 

 

What didn't work for netizens in 83?

Among the drawbacks mentioned about the film was that it had a 'weak first half'. The storytelling was not termed as the best, and that the drama was a 'bit exaggerated'. Another wrote that the movie was at the most, just 'good' and 'not great' or a 'masterpiece.' Some felt it was a big too lengthy.

READ | Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of '83' release; See pics

83 movie cast

83 also stars Deepika Padukone in the role of Kapil Dev's wife. The other members of the cast include Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta among others. 

READ | Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note for '83' cast & director a day ahead of grand release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: 83 Movie, 83 Twitter Reviews, Ranveer Singh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com