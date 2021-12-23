Just a day after the grand premiere of 83, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt has penned an emotional note for the whole team. With only a day remaining for the grand release of the biographical sports drama based on India's 1983 cricket World Cup win, the cast of the movie enjoyed the red carpet event in Mumbai in attendance of the legendary cricketers who were part of the World Cup-winning team.

Alia, who attended the premiere of the film on 22 December 2021, took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for the team. She wrote, "Phew! 83! Kabir Sir, I have so much to say and still, I have no words. It's not a movie that can be boxed into a post along with a few adjectives! It's an experience- a part of history that's nothing short of magic! There were so many moments when I wanted to clap scream cry and dance at the same time! Pride, joy, unity, friendship, inspiration, I mean the list can go on. You walk out a different person after watching this beautiful beautiful film! (sic)"

Alia Bhatt is all praise for Ranveer Singh

Praising Ranveer Singh's performance in the movie Alia Bhatt wrote, "What to say I mean? What are you? Some sort of genius mixture wrapped in with some loaded feeling peppered with magic every few seconds. I've said this to you before- your eyes changes!!!!! You don't act, you live the character! Can't do can't do- please go to sleep for years so we can all catch up with your brilliance! Actor to Actor- Thank you for you. To the entire team, Producers, technicians, coaches. Congratulations!!!!! You'll have created and contributed to what will be a milestone in Hindi cinema. (sic)"

Ranveer Singh then reposted Alia's story to his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Can't do can't do".

Alia, Ranveer to be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia, who has worked with Ranveer Singh in 2019's Gully Boy, has always appreciated his talent. In an event on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a black shimmery dress with a long veil. The actor walked the red carpet with her close friend and Brahmastra director, Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, directed by Karan Johan, will mark their second collaboration after Gully Boy.

