'83' Weekend Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Gains New Lease Of Life

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has completed a week at the box office. The film has witnessed a big jump on the second Saturday. The film has collected Rs 83.96 crore in the first nine days of its release. However, the figure is much less than what the trade experts predicted.

83 weekend Box Office collection

The second weekend at the ticket window, the film has gained a new lease of life. The holiday period and the New Year Eve evidently gave it a much-required boost, especially in the metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Chennai. On Friday, the film collected in the same range, minting Rs 4.36 crore, as per a report on Box Office Worldwide.

The Saturday collections were quite fair considering the fact that Delhi has closed its theatres owing to the ongoing COVID-19 threat. As a result, the 83's collections stand at Rs 83.96 crore. The collections are not up to the mark, as the film is a big-budgeted film, said to be Rs 270 crore, which makes it one of the most expensive movies in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone starrer has been allotted over 3700 screens across the nation.

#83TheFilm witnesses big jump on [second] Sat… The holiday period is giving it the required boost, especially in metros… Will grow on [second] Sun too… Premium multiplexes are super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 7.73 cr. Total: ₹ 83.96 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/z5EMU7Clnv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2022

The film, which hit the silver screens last Friday, has been headed for an unexpected fate. As on Christmas and Sunday, the sports biopic did not witness any major growth. On weekdays, the collections fell on Monday, however, the collection remained steady for the next three days.

Considering the pre-release hype and the praises by celebrities, the film was expected to hit the Rs 100-crore benchmark in the first week itself. However, the film has clearly not hit the mark.

About 83

The film is based on Team India’s iconic World Cup win in England in 1983, under the captaincy of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev, alongside Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree as the cast.

