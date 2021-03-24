'99 Songs' Trailer: AR Rahman Makes Debut As A Producer And Writer With This Musical

99 Songs a musical romance film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. The movie marks AR Rahman's debut as a writer as well as a producer. He has also composed the original score and songs for the film. 99 Songs' cast includes debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles along with Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala in supporting roles. The film is about a struggling singer who wants to be a successful musician. A new trailer of the film has been released on March 23, 2021. Take a look at the 99 Songs trailer below.

A peek into 99 Songs trailer

The trailer starts with a young boy, enjoying the music around him. One can later see him learning to play the piano and wanting to be a musician. Later in the trailer, his father slaps him and tells him that music has destroyed their family. He tells his son to stay away from music and takes a promise from him about the same.

The next part of the trailer shows the boy all grown up, entering a university with a guitar in his hand. He reveals that he wants to become a musician in conversation with an elderly man. He can also be seen performing on the stage in front of a huge audience. The boy believes that one song can change the world and stars working on the same.

The other half of the trailer shows the boy falling in love with a girl and their love story. It also showcases a lot of tiffs, fights, heartbreaks and more that the boy goes through while embarking on his journey to become a successful musician. The trailer ends with the boy jumping towards darkness.

Final thoughts on 99 Songs trailer

The 2-minute long video is a combination of childhood dreams, struggles, love and more to succeed in the boy’s ambition. The lead character is faced with difficult times and speaks of how he will complete his story. The trailer has an enthusiastic, and soothing tune in the background. 99 Songs' release is slated to be on April 16, 2021, and the film will also be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu with the original title.

(Promo Image source: 99 Songs fan page Instagram)