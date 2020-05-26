Bhumi Pednekar To Alia Bhatt; A Compilation Of Memes On The Stars To Lighten Up Your Mood

Memes are one of the major trends that have been followed on social media. Amid lockdown, sharing memes has been like a ritual for everyone on social media. Over the years, Bollywood stars and films have sparked off hilarious meme-fests on social media. Here are some memes on the Bollywood stars that will give you rib-tickling moments.

Bhumi Pednekar

Here, Bhumi Pednekar's laughing candid portrait picture is turned into a meme. The meme reads, "When your ex says you'll never find someone like him". The meme page captioned the meme as, "Hahahahaha 🤭 I don't want someone like you!". Check out the hilarious meme on Bhumi Pednekar.

This meme was shared on Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram. In the hilarious meme, Bhumi Pednekar was seen making some rotis. However, her face told a different story. It seemed that the actor struggled in making those rotis and was having a hard time. The meme related to the situation of a person who has a job he/she does not like.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt memes started trending ever since her appearance on Koffee With Karan. Initially, it seemed like Alia Bhatt wasn't fond of the jokes made on her, however later with time, Alia Bhatt herself shared these hilarious memes. Here, both the memes shared are from Alia Bhatt's last movie Gully Boy. Both the memes are lockdown related memes. Check out meme videos of Alia Bhatt sobbing.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has hit the meme section of social media for various reasons, and some include funniest memes made on her fashion statements. The first meme is on Priyanka Chopra's look for Met Gala. The second meme video is a small snip from her movie Bajirao Mastani. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's memes.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's roles have often inspired the meme generators. Especially, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games gave rise to some of the trendiest memes of all time. Here, the first meme is from his Netflix series, Sacred Games. And the second video meme is from his cult film Badlapur.

